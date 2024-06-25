Photo courtesy of Sandvik Tyler Rental will be responsible for selling Sandvik mobile crushers and screens in combination with full aftermarket support through the supply of spare and wear parts and local customer service.

Sandvik announced the expansion of Tyler Rental's mobile crushers and screens distributor territory to include Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

For more than 30 years, Tyler Rental has been providing a wide range of rental equipment from leading brands to the construction and industrial sectors. It has an established sales and service network with six locations across the territories it covers. With a team of expertly trained staff combined with the best quality equipment in the industry and dependable service, it has become a leading supplier in these states.

Since 2017, Tyler Rental has successfully represented Sandvik in Alaska as a distributor of Sandvik underground mining, surface drills and mobile crushers. This expansion is a testament to the fruitful partnership and the company's capability to cater to a broader market.

Tyler Rental will now offer Sandvik's Q Range of tracked jaw, cone and impact crushers, screens and scalpers; as well as the heavy and wheeled U-Range products. This will perfectly complement its offering of shredders, trommels, conveyors and composting machinery, providing its customers with a one-stop shop for all their equipment needs.

Richard Furlong, dealer manager of Sandvik Mobile Crushing and Screening, said, "Tyler Rental is a well-established, leading equipment supplier in these states, and we are confident that with their customer knowledge and local market expertise, we will be able to develop the Mobiles' business further together."

RandyJohnson, CEO and president of Tyler Rental, said, "We are proud to work with Sandvik and to have earned the opportunity to sell its high-quality brand of mobile crushers and screens. The partnership that we have built with Sandvik has enabled Tyler Rental to provide added value and a more comprehensive fleet offering for our customers."

