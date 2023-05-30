List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    UDOT Names Huot Deputy Director of Planning, Investment

    Tue May 30, 2023 - West Edition #12
    UDOT


    Ben Huot (UDOT photo)
    Ben Huot (UDOT photo)

    Ben Huot will serve as the Utah Department of Transportation's new deputy director of planning and investment starting July 15. Huot will succeed Teri Newell, who is retiring after 35 years of service in the transportation field.

    In this role, Huot will be responsible for statewide transportation planning; project prioritization and programming; coordination with other agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and local governments; environmental studies and impact statements; strategic investments; and technology and innovation.

    Huot currently serves as UDOT's director of program development. His group recently developed a new prioritization model and process that prioritizes UDOT projects based on quality-of-life outcomes: Better Mobility; Good Health; Connected Communities; and Strong Economy. He also has led planning efforts for the electric vehicle charging infrastructure network initiative championed by Gov. Cox and played a key role in the design and completion of multiple phases of Mountain View Corridor.

    Huot has spent his entire career (nearly 26 years) at UDOT, serving in roles such as project manager in Region Two; design squad leader; innovative contracting engineer; and director of preconstruction.

    He is an active member of the American Association of Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO), a national transportation industry organization and has served on the AASHTO Subcommittee on Design and the AASHTO Council on Active Transportation.




    Today's top stories

    Phase Two of $464M LA 1 Bridge Begins in Louisiana

    McCullough Construction Replacing Swift Creek Bridge

    Mecalac Launches Multifunctional Compact Loader Line to North American Market

    Supreme Court WOTUS Ruling May Herald Faster Transportation Project Approvals

    Numerous Officials Break Ground On Frisco's Granite Park

    Crews Demolish Bridges as Part of 'Ready to Rubble' Event

    CDOT, Coulson Excavating to Start Highway Project

    Long-Time Family Biz First to Deploy Zero-Tailpipe Volvo VNR Truck in Utah



     

    Read more about...

    Employee News Four Corners Utah Utah Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA