Ben Huot (UDOT photo)

Ben Huot will serve as the Utah Department of Transportation's new deputy director of planning and investment starting July 15. Huot will succeed Teri Newell, who is retiring after 35 years of service in the transportation field.

In this role, Huot will be responsible for statewide transportation planning; project prioritization and programming; coordination with other agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and local governments; environmental studies and impact statements; strategic investments; and technology and innovation.

Huot currently serves as UDOT's director of program development. His group recently developed a new prioritization model and process that prioritizes UDOT projects based on quality-of-life outcomes: Better Mobility; Good Health; Connected Communities; and Strong Economy. He also has led planning efforts for the electric vehicle charging infrastructure network initiative championed by Gov. Cox and played a key role in the design and completion of multiple phases of Mountain View Corridor.

Huot has spent his entire career (nearly 26 years) at UDOT, serving in roles such as project manager in Region Two; design squad leader; innovative contracting engineer; and director of preconstruction.

He is an active member of the American Association of Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO), a national transportation industry organization and has served on the AASHTO Subcommittee on Design and the AASHTO Council on Active Transportation.

