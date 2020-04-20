UMA Geotechnical Construction Earns SDVOSB and NC HUB Designations

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

UMA Geotechnical Construction Earns SDVOSB and NC HUB Designations

Mon April 20, 2020 - Southeast Edition
UMA


UMA Geotechnical Construction has acquired designations of both Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and North Carolina Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) as a result of founder and CEO Jim DeSpain’s (L) service in the U.S. Navy.
UMA Geotechnical Construction has acquired designations of both Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and North Carolina Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) as a result of founder and CEO Jim DeSpain’s (L) service in the U.S. Navy.

UMA, a North Carolina-based geotechnical contractor serving the Mid-Atlantic Region, announced its newly acquired designations of both Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and North Carolina Historically Underutilized Business (HUB). These designations are given only to small businesses with 51 percent or more ownership by a veteran disabled while on active duty and who completed a rigorous application process while adhering to specific criteria.

Founder and CEO Jim DeSpain's long and distinguished Naval career began with flying tactical carrier-based jets. His first son was born during one of many deployments to the Persian Gulf. Shortly thereafter, DeSpain scaled back his military involvement by joining the Reserves and retired as a Navy O-6 serving as the Commanding Officer of the Naval Research Laboratory Reserve Engineering Group in Washington, D.C.

The application process is thorough and requires the company to provide documentation of legal formation, shareholder ownership, and complete financial information, as well as veteran status. All information is verified through the Small Business Administration (SBA) followed by the Veterans Administration (VA).

"I was delighted with the process because certification means we've met some very high standards," DeSpain said. "It makes me extremely proud to be part of this fantastic group of veterans who are running and operating businesses regardless of disability. It is my honor to be among them."

An industry leader in the development and refinement of innovative polymer grouting techniques, UMA Geotechnical Construction, Inc. creates specialized solutions to assist clients with ground engineering needs that save money and minimize downtime. As one of the first to use lightweight structural polymers to improve subsurface soils at depths greater than 40 feet, UMA is uniquely equipped to deliver safe, predictable, and effective results.

The team includes industry experts in structural support, earth retention, and soil stabilization with decades of experience, and is dedicated to ongoing advancement in the field.

For more information, visit www.team-uma.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News North Carolina veterans