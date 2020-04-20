UMA Geotechnical Construction Earns SDVOSB and NC HUB Designations

UMA Geotechnical Construction has acquired designations of both Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and North Carolina Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) as a result of founder and CEO Jim DeSpain’s (L) service in the U.S. Navy.

UMA, a North Carolina-based geotechnical contractor serving the Mid-Atlantic Region, announced its newly acquired designations of both Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and North Carolina Historically Underutilized Business (HUB). These designations are given only to small businesses with 51 percent or more ownership by a veteran disabled while on active duty and who completed a rigorous application process while adhering to specific criteria.

Founder and CEO Jim DeSpain's long and distinguished Naval career began with flying tactical carrier-based jets. His first son was born during one of many deployments to the Persian Gulf. Shortly thereafter, DeSpain scaled back his military involvement by joining the Reserves and retired as a Navy O-6 serving as the Commanding Officer of the Naval Research Laboratory Reserve Engineering Group in Washington, D.C.

The application process is thorough and requires the company to provide documentation of legal formation, shareholder ownership, and complete financial information, as well as veteran status. All information is verified through the Small Business Administration (SBA) followed by the Veterans Administration (VA).

"I was delighted with the process because certification means we've met some very high standards," DeSpain said. "It makes me extremely proud to be part of this fantastic group of veterans who are running and operating businesses regardless of disability. It is my honor to be among them."

An industry leader in the development and refinement of innovative polymer grouting techniques, UMA Geotechnical Construction, Inc. creates specialized solutions to assist clients with ground engineering needs that save money and minimize downtime. As one of the first to use lightweight structural polymers to improve subsurface soils at depths greater than 40 feet, UMA is uniquely equipped to deliver safe, predictable, and effective results.

The team includes industry experts in structural support, earth retention, and soil stabilization with decades of experience, and is dedicated to ongoing advancement in the field.

