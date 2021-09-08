Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
UMA Geotechnical Construction Grows Sales Team

Wed September 08, 2021 - National Edition
UMA


UMA, a North Carolina-based geotechnical contractor serving the Mid-Atlantic Region, has bolstered its sales team with the hiring of Tom Henkel and Ken Pasols.

Henkel will serve as regional technical sales manager, focusing on promoting UMA's range of geotechnical services in western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee, West Virginia and South Carolina. He will be especially focused on promoting the company's high-density polyurethane (HDPR) injection service because of his nearly two decades of experience in this area with a company on the West Coast.

Henkel is a past board member with the International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI).

Pasols now serves as regional technical sales manager. He will promote UMA's geotechnical services in Georgia, North and South Carolina and Florida. Pasols' recent work experience has involved business development in the southeast United States foundation construction market.

"Nothing we do is more important than hiring and developing our team," said UMA President Brian DeSpain. "At the end of the day, you bet on people, not on strategies. Our team is what makes us who we are."

UMA Geotechnical Construction Inc. creates specialized solutions to assist clients with ground engineering needs that save money and minimize downtime.

Tom Henkel
Ken Pasols




