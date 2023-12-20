Rendering courtesy of the University of Maine The project will feature a soccer turf complex adjacent to a modernized track along with new spaces for field competition. Also located inside the track will be a multipurpose area to provide additional support for athletics and community events.

The University of Maine (UMaine) and University of Maine Foundation recently unveiled plans for its proposed New Balance Track & Field and Soccer Complex at the Orono campus, made possible by a $7 million commitment from New Balance Athletics.

The contribution is part of the fundraising campaign under way to meet the challenge grant for UMaine athletics, part of the UMS TRANSFORMS initiative funded by the Harold Alfond Foundation.

The money represents the second major gift made by New Balance to Maine Athletics after the athletic shoemaker made a $5 million commitment in 2011. A portion of that contribution went to support renovations to the New Balance Field House and aid the development of the New Balance Student Recreation and Fitness Center at UMaine.

"We appreciate New Balance's generosity and their confidence in UMaine's Division I athletic program," noted Joan Ferrini-Mundy, president of both the Orono and Machias campuses of UMaine. "We also share a commitment to prioritizing accessibility, equity and community use and involvement at the highest levels with this new complex. Generous gifts like this one from New Balance help support infrastructure and create modern facilities necessary to serve students and the state and we are grateful."

The project will feature a soccer turf complex adjacent to a modernized track along with new spaces for field competition. Also located inside the track will be a multipurpose area to provide additional support for athletics and community events.

Additionally, the new complex will be designed to improve UMaine's ADA access and parking for its athletics footprint.

"On behalf of our Maine associates, we are thrilled to support the University of Maine through this new, world-class sports complex that will benefit campus athletes as well as community and youth organizations for training and competition," said Joe Preston, New Balance's president and CEO.

"This exciting initiative builds on the success of New Balance's strong, historic alliance with the university, and reflects our focus on advancing public/private partnerships that benefit our valued communities."

The New Balance Track & Field and Soccer Complex will further UMaine's commitment to providing support to maintain excellence in the state's only Division I athletics program, strengthen gender equity, and provide a preferred destination for high school sports championships, competitions and community events, the university said in a news release.

Along with the gift, New Balance and UMaine will partner for a newly developed "Future Scholars" endowed scholarship in the amount of $2,500 annually. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a graduate of Skowhegan Area High School, with preference — but not limited to — the youth of New Balance associates who plan to attend one of seven universities within the UMaine System.

"We value the longtime support and generosity that New Balance has provided to Maine Athletics," explained Jude Killy, UMaine's director of athletics. "This gift is another remarkable display of their dedication to supporting our student-athletes and the community of Maine. This facility will provide championship caliber resources for our women's soccer and all of our track & field student-athletes, specifically, while also supplying additional state-of-the-art facilities for our university and the youth of our state."

Today's top stories