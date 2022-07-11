The new location is a full-service store featuring an 11,500 sq. ft. service department, with 6,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space, and a showroom selling John Deere, Stihl, Honda and other products to support residential and commercial landscaping, compact construction equipment needs and area farms.

United Ag & Turf announced the opening of its new facility, a 25,200-sq.-ft. building located at 217 State Route 29 in Greenwich, N.Y.

The facility, which sits directly next to the Washington County Fairgrounds, replaces the Schaghticoke building that served as a John Deere dealership for more than 40 years. It is a full-service store featuring an 11,500 sq. ft. service department, with 6,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space, and a showroom selling John Deere, Stihl, Honda and other products to support residential and commercial landscaping, compact construction equipment needs and area farms.

United Ag & Turf President Scott Miller said, "We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to not only expand and better serve customers in the greater Schaghticoke/Easton/Greenwich area, but also provide our excellent team here with the best in facilities and improvements to help them continue to perform at the highest level. We've seen tremendous growth in recent years and the demand for the quality products and services that United Ag & Turf offers makes this investment in the area a great fit. We look forward to being a part of the community for many more years to come."

Eric Driscoll, CEO of United Ag & Turf NE and United Construction & Forestry, reported the company is following this opening with several other new facilities.

"We're investing heavily in the Northeast to position ourselves to better meet the needs of our customers in this key market. Later this summer we will be unveiling our flagship construction, forestry, agriculture and turf combination location in Clifton Park, N.Y. Shortly thereafter, a brand-new East Windsor, Conn., location will be opening, plus we're busy with several other facility updates and expansions.

"We believe it's important to provide our employees with the tools, facilities and training to perform at their best. Our excellent teams coupled with the new state-of-the-art facilities and the new products Deere is bringing to market provides us the foundation to continue to grow our business," said Driscoll.

United Ag & Turf Regional Director Neal Opatkiewicz invites customers and the community to stop in and meet his team, tour the new store and see the new John Deere equipment on display.

"Our new home is a great new space to work in and we will continue to provide the outstanding service our customers expect," Opatkiewicz said. "Our grand opening celebration will take place the week of July 18th with giveaways and chances to win great prizes, even a John Deere X330 lawn tractor. Our entire team has been waiting with anticipation to show-off our beautiful new facility to our customers and to the community."

About United Ag & Turf

United Ag & Turf is a John Deere dealer of agriculture, turf, utility vehicles and compact construction equipment that was formed in 2018 by consolidating several John Deere dealerships into one new organization. United Ag & Turf has a total of 68 locations throughout New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

For more information, visit www.uatne.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

