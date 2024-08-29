Shutterstock photo

In the midst of a nearly $40 million deficit, the University of Delaware (UD) this summer asked the state for additional funding for its proposed capital projects on the Newark campus. Between breaking ground for new buildings, renovations and remodels, the college's request totals about $52.5 million.

Originally, UD wanted to put $30 million into deferred maintenance for various existing buildings and $22.5 million toward construction projects at STAR Campus.

But the finalized 2024-2025 fiscal year budget for the state only approved $17 million for the university's capital projects, according to an Aug. 27 news story in The Review, UD's independent student newspaper.

"The university is systematically addressing its deferred capital projects through a strategic, long-term approach that determines prioritization based upon building viability and need, while also considering several potential revenue streams, including philanthropy and state appropriations," UD officials noted in a statement to The Review.

No plan has yet been confirmed by the university on how the current funds will be divided among the upcoming projects.

The original budget proposed by Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) reserved $10 million for UD's capital projects. However, the state was able to provide an additional $7 million for the university, bringing the total appropriation to $17 million.

Additionally, both Delaware State University and Delaware Technical Community College also are due to receive $17 million for campus improvements and deferred maintenance.

Students Have Funding Ideas of Their Own

Some UD students told The Review that they want to see the money go installing air-conditioning in the dormitory buildings.

"The majority of dorms on campus have no air conditioning," said Maclaren Blow, a senior mechanical engineering major. "The dorm room should be a place of comfort and where students can unwind, and that becomes difficult when the only thing you can think of is how unbearable the heat is."

Mackenzie Frank, a sophomore entrepreneurship student at the university, echoed the request for air conditioning in the dorms. She revealed that students currently must apply for an air-conditioned rooms through the college's Disability Support Services (DSS) office to get a window unit and, even then, some students "might not be approved."

While some students may randomly be placed in an air-cooled room, those that still need one must complete an online request from DSS, then have their doctor fill out part of the form. If approved, a student is either given an air conditioner or moved into a building with central air.

Blow explained that he would also like to see a portion of the money go toward new desks or chairs, such as in UD's Kirkbride Lecture Hall and Brown Lab, where a "majority of desks do not have an optimal amount of space when students need to take quizzes or exams." He noted that it "adds unnecessary stress" to many students.

In May, the Newark Post published plans for new softball fields and renovations to the football and lacrosse stadium. It also reported that the latest request for $52.5 million came in addition to UD's previous ask of $146 million for operating costs.

To raise more money for those renovations, the university included in its statement that it will be "considering several potential revenue streams," including philanthropic support and more state funding in the future.

"We are thankful to the state legislature and, in particular, its Joint Committee on Capital Improvement, for providing $17 million in financial support toward deferred maintenance and laboratory upgrades that will aid our ability to deliver on our mission and extend our legacy as Delaware's flagship institution and one of the top-ranked universities in the country," the UD statement continued.

The Review reached out to the chair of the State of Delaware's Joint Finance Committee for an interview request but did not receive a response.

