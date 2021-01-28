Lily (Ageliki) Elefteriadou

Lily (Ageliki) Elefteriadou, a professor of civil engineering and the director of the UF Transportation Institute (UFTI) at the University of Florida, is the 2021 recipient of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) prestigious S.S. Steinberg Award.

Named after the founding president of ARTBA's Research & Education Division (RED), the Steinberg Award recognizes "an individual who has made remarkable contributions to transportation education."

Throughout her teaching and published works, Elefteriadou has established herself as one of the world's foremost experts in the field of traffic operations, traffic flow theory and simulation.

She has built a strong collaborative relationship with the city of Gainesville and the Florida Department of Transportation to develop I-STREET, a real-world testbed for the development, testing and deployment of advanced transportation technologies. She and the city have been working to explore the application of various technologies to enhance mobility and safety in the region.

Elefteriadou has received several awards for her research, including the 2019 American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Harland Bartholomew Award for her work on I-STREET; the 2015 ASCE James Laurie Prize for her contributions to highway capacity analysis; the 2015 ARTBA Foundation Ethel S. Birchland Lifetime Achievement Award; and the Transportation Research Board's (TRB) 2001 Fred Burggraff Award for Excellence in Research.

Elefteriadou's work has been extensively incorporated into one of the most important documents in her area of research, the Highway Capacity Manual (HCM), a document used widely in the United States. and worldwide.

