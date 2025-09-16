Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    University of Houston Launches $43M Campus Reshaping

    The University of Houston launched a $43 million Centennial Construction Project to reshape campus areas for their 2027 centennial celebrations. The redesign focuses on creating more walkable, green spaces and transforming existing structures into collaborative areas, with completion expected by 2026.

    September 16, 2025 - West Edition #19

    University of Houston


    A rendering of the Centennial Plaza
    OJB rendering
    A rendering of the Centennial Plaza

    On June 1, 2025, the University of Houston launched the first phase of its Centennial Construction Project, a $43 million project that will reshape areas on campus in advance of the university's 100th anniversary in 2027, the dailycougar.com reported.

    "Feedback from students, faculty and staff helped shape the priorities for this project, particularly the desire for more walkable, connected and collaborative spaces," said Bryan Lugn, director of media relations. "The plan reflects a shared goal of creating a welcoming, vibrant campus that supports student well-being, academic collaboration and school pride."

    Spearheading the Centennial Plaza project are UH Facilities/Construction Management and OJB, a landscaping and design firm known for creating natural environments that adapt to the changing needs of people and can grow and transform over time, according to the university.

    The project is slated to be completed by the end of 2026, just in time for the University's centennial celebrations.

    The university released mock drawings of what the redesign will look: It will include more trees to create shade, promoting a more walkable campus and more seating spaces for students. These changes will promote an aesthetic campus that leaves a strong first impression, the dailycougar.com reported.

    The redesign also will impact foot and vehicular traffic in some areas.

    University Drive, which serves as one of the main thoroughfares, will be transformed into a pedestrian-first passageway that leads directly to Cullen Performance Hall, according to thedailycougar.com

    In addition, the area between E. Cullen Building and Charles F. McElhinney Hall will be transformed into a centennial plaza —a space used for events and as a general gathering area for students.

    Farish Hall will be demolished, thedailycougar.com reported.

    And Wilhelmina's Grove, which is adjacent to Cullen Family Plaza, will undergo landscaping upgrades while adding seating and shaded areas to create a more comfortable and usable space for students. 




