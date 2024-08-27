List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Unveiling Yanmar's SM Series Tractors for Rural Landowners

    Yanmar America unveils SM Series tractors for rural landowners - SM240 offers durability, convenience, and power; SM475 features advanced technology and luxury design. Sets new benchmark in performance and comfort, reflecting Yanmar's commitment to sustainable solutions. Visit yanmar.com/us for more information on the product lineup.

    Tue August 27, 2024 - National Edition
    Yanmar America


    The Yanmar SM240 and SM475 tractors offer enhanced performance and reliability for rural landowners.
    Photo courtesy Yanmar
    The Yanmar SM240 and SM475 tractors offer enhanced performance and reliability for rural landowners.
    The Yanmar SM240 and SM475 tractors offer enhanced performance and reliability for rural landowners.   (Photo courtesy Yanmar) The Yanmar SM240 and SM240H with clutch-free hydrostatic transmission (pictured) for a higher standard in tractor performance.   (Photo courtesy Yanmar) The SM475 features the highest horsepower Yanmar offers in North America.   (Photo courtesy Yanmar)

    Yanmar America's latest product line, the SM series tractors, is now available to customers.

    The SM series represents a new standard in design, performance and quality specifically tailored for the needs of rural landowners, the manufacturer said.

    Yanmar America is unveiling three new SM tractor models: the SM240, available in both a clutch-less hydrostatic transmission variant and a gear-driven variant, and the SM475, Yanmar's highest horsepower tractor in North America, designed to handle the most demanding jobs on rural properties.

    Built for enhanced performance and durability, the SM series underscores Yanmar's commitment to providing sustainable solutions to the stewards of the land, the manufacturer said.

    SM240/SM240H

    With an output of 36.9 hp from its fuel-efficient Yanmar TNV engine, the SM240 is ready to handle heavy loads and challenging operations with ease. Its front-end loader delivers more than 2,000 lbs. of lift capacity, making it an ideal workhorse for a wide range of land management needs.

    Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the SM240 draws inspiration from Yanmar's renowned engines, ensuring unparalleled durability and reliability, the manufacturer said. It prioritizes safety and convenience, featuring a foldable ROPS, a joystick-operated front-end loader and an ergonomic operator station for style and comfort.

    The SM240H adds a clutch-free hydrostatic transmission for ease of use.

    Photo courtesy Yanmar

    The Yanmar SM240 and SM240H with clutch-free hydrostatic transmission (pictured) for a higher standard in tractor performance.

    SM475

    With an output of 74 hp, the SM475 is Yanmar's most powerful offering in North America and combines advanced technology and luxury design for optimal performance and comfort. It features a clutch-less power shuttle transmission for effortless operation and allows adjustments to power steering, tilt, implements and an optional joystick-controlled loader, without leaving the seat.

    The dual-entry deluxe cab, advanced climate control, ergonomic operator station with a digital command hub and immersive audio system provide enhanced comfort while working.

    Photo courtesy Yanmar

    The SM475 features the highest horsepower Yanmar offers in North America.

    "The SM series exemplifies Yanmar's long-standing tradition of delivering dependable and innovative solutions and sets a new benchmark in tractor performance with its advanced features," said Jon Richardson, director of Yanmar America's Rural Lifestyle Division. "These tractors represent the ultimate choice for landowners seeking exceptional durability and convenience."

    The SM series includes Yanmar's 10-year 3,000-hour limited powertrain warranty.

    For more information, visit yanmar.com/us.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




