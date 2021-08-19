While the Grove TMS9000-2 already boasted the lowest GVW in its class, the latest models are now even lighter at just 80,311 lbs. for the basic configuration. Due to the new carrier and engine, almost 1,000 lbs. of excess weight has been trimmed.

Manitowoc's 115 ton capacity Grove TMS9000-2 has been a firm favorite in the truck-mounted crane market ever since its launch in 2017. Now, boasting an extra 25 bhp and a series of design improvements that have enhanced operator comfort, reduced machine weight and improved the setup process, that dominance looks set to continue, the manufacturer said.

"We updated the Cummins engine from the ISX to the new X12 engine. With the new engine we increased the horsepower to 475 bhp, while ensuring compliance with the latest on-highway emissions standards," explained JJ Grace, product manager of truck-mounted cranes at Manitowoc.

Grove used the engine repower to introduce a host of additional improvements, all made in direct response to customer feedback.

The outriggers have undergone a series of modifications to make jobsite setup even simpler and faster. The rear outrigger box, for example, has been raised by just under 5 in. to improve the departure angle to 18 degrees, while the front outrigger jacks have been raised 3.5 in. to improve ground clearance. This also makes sliding outrigger mats underneath even easier.

Additionally, there is now an extra 3 in. of outrigger stroke, while the outrigger pad size has been increased from 20 to 24 in.

"Our outrigger improvements can play a big part in making the crane more user-friendly, and elevating the overall operating experience," Grace said. "That was a change made in response to customer suggestions and will serve to enhance their trust and confidence in our machines even further."

Both Stronger and Lighter

While the Grove TMS9000-2 already boasted the lowest GVW in its class, the latest models are now even lighter at just 80,311 lbs. for the basic configuration. Due to the new carrier and engine, almost 1,000 lbs. of excess weight has been trimmed.

Nevertheless, the truck crane's load charts remain unaffected, courtesy of the tough 36-169 ft. six-section Megaform boom and its single telescopic cylinder with fully hydraulic Twin-Lock pinning system. Manitowoc's fully automated laser-welding process leaves just one weld seam on the boom, rather than the previous three, to produce a higher-quality, stronger and lighter design, according to the manufacturer.

"After we launched the original TMS9000-2 at ConExpo in 2017, its high level of flexibility quickly won over a large and appreciative customer base," Grace added. "Their use varies greatly from region to region, whether that's in oil fields or HVAC installations, so we provided a wide range of packages to suit those different needs and markets. Now, with these new modifications — many of which only came about because of Manitowoc's belief in, and enthusiasm for, the Voice of the Customer product development process — we have enhanced their appeal to a wider array of individual operators, too."

The repowered TMS9000-2 truck crane is now available for order.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories