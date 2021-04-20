Raul Ureña

Frank Snapp, manager, field service and warranty, announced that Raul Ureña has been named Link-Belt Crane's district service representative of the southeastern United States covering Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Ureña has been with Link-Belt Cranes for eight years, serving as the district service representative for Latin America. Before joining Link-Belt, Ureña had extensive training and experience with telescopic and lattice boom cranes in south Florida.

"Raul brought a high level of customer service to customers and distributors throughout Latin America," said Snapp. "I know he will bring that same level of customer service to our network of dealers across the southeast."

