Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. renamed Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc., Newnan, Ga., which is the U.S.-based consolidated subsidiary in charge of the manufacturing and sales of Hitachi branded wheel loaders in North America. The new company name is Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc.

The implementation of the company name change corresponds with Hitachi Construction Machinery's plans to expand the functions and authority of Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. throughout the entire North, Central and South American region, and to develop a new promotion structure with group companies in the region. Such efforts are aimed at establishing an independent network of construction machinery sales and parts and services business operations for the entire North, Central and South American region.

With the dissolution of the joint venture relationship between the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group and U.S.-based Deere & Company starting in March 2022, Hitachi Construction Machinery aims to independently deploy the latest products, technologies and services across the entire North, Central and South American region, including machines equipped with state-of-the-art hydraulic systems that achieve high efficiency, AERIAL ANGLE technology that improves work site safety and the ConSite OIL service solution.

Accordingly, Hitachi Construction Machinery will conduct a thorough review of the organizational structure of Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc., which has been in charge of the manufacturing and sales of Hitachi branded wheel loaders.

The aim of such a review is to strengthen the position of the company as the regional headquarters handling all Hitachi Construction Machinery products, including wheel loaders, compact and construction-sized hydraulic excavators, ultra-large mining excavators and mining dump trucks.

Specifically, Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America will increase the number of staff, in order to significantly strengthen the structure of the sales and service sector functions and to more accurately respond to market needs throughout the entire North, Central and South American region.

In the mining business, the company will collaborate with Hitachi Construction Machinery Group companies in the region to further develop the independent network in the North, Central and South American markets.

In Japan, Sonosuke Ishii, senior vice president and executive officer, president of mining group, also has served as general manager of America Business Div. from Oct. 1.

In America, with the establishment of Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, Sonosuke Ishii, senior vice president and executive officer, has been also appointed chairman of the company, and Masaaki Hirose, former chairman, has served as vice chairman, working together with Alan Quinn, managing director, to strengthen cooperation between Japan and the America.

At the same time, the Americas Business Expansion Support Office has been established to strengthen the North, Central and South America business through the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group.

With the "Realizing Tomorrow's Opportunities 2022" medium-term management plan, Hitachi Construction Machinery aims to strengthen the value chain business, provide enhanced solutions, and form highly flexible corporate structure. Going forward, Hitachi Construction Machinery will promote these management strategies in North, Central and South America, as well as in the rest of the world, in an effort to achieve stable growth.

For more information, visit hitachiwheelloaders.us.

