US Crane & Rigging Orders Seven Liebherr Cranes at ConExpo

(L-R) are: Aiden Doherty, Richard Petrosa II and Thomas Auringer, all of US Crane; James Rex and Christoph Kleiner, both of Liebherr; Declan Loye, US Crane; Marc Staley, Hale Trailer; and Massimo Greci, Gabriella Truck Sales.

US Crane and Rigging LLC owner Thomas Auringer placed an order for seven Liebherr cranes at the Liebherr stand at the ConExpo.

The order consists of two all-terrain cranes (LTM), two rough terrain cranes (LRT) and three tele crawlers (LTR). The cranes will be delivered throughout 2020.

Richard Petrosa II, chief operating officer of US Crane & Rigging LLC said, "U.S. Crane is increasing its operating area from New York's Tri-State area into the Southeast and West Coast. Our new plant is centered in Fort Lauderdale. These cranes will play an integral part to that expansion. We trust in the Liebherr Cranes and hope that this purchase makes the relationship between U.S. Crane and Liebherr even stronger and more prosperous."

US Crane and Rigging is headquartered in Brooklyn, N.Y.

