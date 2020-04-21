The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will hold a teleconference meeting May 12, 2020, in Washington, D.C., to solicit public comments and suggestions on key issues facing OSHA's whistleblower protection program.

This is the fifth in a series of meetings on how the agency can improve the whistleblower program.

Open to the public, the meeting will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT via telephone. Those interested in joining or participating in the meeting must register by May 5, 2020. Call-in information will be provided to all registrants. There is no fee to register.

The agency is seeking comments on:

How can OSHA better deliver its whistleblower services?

What kind of assistance can OSHA provide to help explain the agency's whistleblower laws to employees and employers?

Where should OSHA target whistleblower outreach efforts?

Materials may be submitted electronically at http://www.regulations.gov, which is the Federal eRulemaking Portal, or by mail. Written or electronic comments must be submitted by May 5, 2020. See the Federal Register notice for submission details. Comments must be identified with Docket No. OSHA-2018-0005.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov.