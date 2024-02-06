List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    U.S. Dept. of Labor Seeks Input From Texas Construction Industry On Wages

    Tue February 06, 2024 - West Edition #3
    US Dept. of Labor


    Shutterstock photo

    The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division is asking the building construction industry of Texas to participate in a survey to help the agency establish prevailing wage rates, as required under the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts for wages paid to workers on federally funded and federally assisted construction projects.

    The department sets the prevailing wage rates that reflect the actual wages and fringe benefits paid to construction workers in the county where the work takes place. This survey requests information about wages paid to construction workers on building construction projects in Texas where construction occurred between Jan. 29, 2023, and April 29, 2024, in the Austin and San Antonio areas, covering the counties of Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall, Medina, Travis, Wilson and Williamson.

    The survey is not limited to federally funded construction projects. Data collection will begin Jan. 29, 2024, and end on April 29, 2024. The department encourages all contractors, stakeholders and other interested parties to participate in the survey.

    Participation in the survey process is critical to the publication of prevailing wage and fringe benefit rates that accurately reflect the rates paid in the area being surveyed. Complete determinations reduce the need for contractors to request additional labor classifications.

    The best way to participate in the survey is online. The Wage and Hour Division will send notification letters to interested parties and contractors known to the agency. The letter will direct those parties to the website where their representatives can complete the survey online. To be included, please complete and submit the online survey by April 29, 2024. To submit the information by mail, contact the department at 1-866-236-2773 and request a mailed form. There is no need to have received a letter to participate. The survey can be completed online.

    On Aug. 23, 2023, the department published in the federal register the final rule, Updating the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts Regulations. The final rule took effect on Oct. 23, 2023.




    Today's top stories

    Florida's Turnpike Enterprise Widens SR 91

    Lawmakers Push for Expedited Bridge Permitting Process

    How To Choose the Right Excavator for Your Job Site

    ABC: Half of State Construction Unemployment Rates Down in December 2023 From a Year Prior

    ASCE Announces 2024 Outstanding Projects, Leaders Award Winners

    Volvo Completes Acquisition of Battery Business From Proterra Inc., Proterra Operating Company

    Future I-87 to Link Norfolk, Raleigh Under Way in N.C.; Virginia Part Not Yet Planned

    Trimble Unveils SiteVision Software 5.0



     

    Read more about...

    Jobs TEXAS U.S. Department of Labor






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA