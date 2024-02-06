Shutterstock photo

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division is asking the building construction industry of Texas to participate in a survey to help the agency establish prevailing wage rates, as required under the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts for wages paid to workers on federally funded and federally assisted construction projects.

The department sets the prevailing wage rates that reflect the actual wages and fringe benefits paid to construction workers in the county where the work takes place. This survey requests information about wages paid to construction workers on building construction projects in Texas where construction occurred between Jan. 29, 2023, and April 29, 2024, in the Austin and San Antonio areas, covering the counties of Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall, Medina, Travis, Wilson and Williamson.

The survey is not limited to federally funded construction projects. Data collection will begin Jan. 29, 2024, and end on April 29, 2024. The department encourages all contractors, stakeholders and other interested parties to participate in the survey.

Participation in the survey process is critical to the publication of prevailing wage and fringe benefit rates that accurately reflect the rates paid in the area being surveyed. Complete determinations reduce the need for contractors to request additional labor classifications.

The best way to participate in the survey is online. The Wage and Hour Division will send notification letters to interested parties and contractors known to the agency. The letter will direct those parties to the website where their representatives can complete the survey online. To be included, please complete and submit the online survey by April 29, 2024. To submit the information by mail, contact the department at 1-866-236-2773 and request a mailed form. There is no need to have received a letter to participate. The survey can be completed online.

On Aug. 23, 2023, the department published in the federal register the final rule, Updating the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts Regulations. The final rule took effect on Oct. 23, 2023.

Today's top stories