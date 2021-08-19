U.S. Rep Troy Balderson (R-Ohio) tours Screen Machine Industries, Aug. 17, 2021. (Office of Congressman Troy Balderson photo)

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and Screen Machine Industries hosted United States Congressman Troy Balderson (R-Ohio) for a special I Make America event in Etna, Ohio.

The event highlighted the importance of American equipment manufacturing and celebrated the men and women who work hard every day to build a better and brighter future for themselves and their communities.

"Manufacturers, like Screen Machine in Licking County, are producing the state-of-the-art equipment necessary for rebuilding America's crumbling infrastructure," said Balderson.

"Ohio's equipment manufacturers contribute more than $16 billion to our state's economy every year and support more than 164,000 jobs. As a member of Congress, I remain committed to supporting our manufacturers by helping to reduce their regulatory burdens and promoting policies that ensure workers have the skills needed to fill these in-demand jobs."

Balderson toured the company's Etna facility and participated in an employee townhall. He discussed infrastructure and other pressing public policy issues facing Screen Machine and other equipment manufacturers as the industry continues to navigate the impact of the pandemic.

I Make America, AEM's national grassroots campaign, advocates for the policies that are critical to the industry's long-term growth and prosperity. Earlier this year, AEM launched Year of Action, a groundbreaking initiative designed to educate and mobilize the 2.8 million men and women of the equipment manufacturing industry in support of its top policy priorities.

During the townhall, employees asked the Congressman about a variety of issues, including infrastructure investment, tariffs and workforce development.

"Screen Machine was honored to host Congressman Balderson at our Etna facility," said John Lamprinakos, president and CEO, Screen Machine. "Thanks to the support of leaders like Rep. Balderson, we can continue to manufacture critical components for the equipment that builds America. We are encouraged to hear about his efforts on Capitol Hill that will allow our company and our industry to thrive in Ohio."

