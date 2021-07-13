Equipmentdown-arrow
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith Tours Taylor Machine Works

Tue July 13, 2021 - Southeast Edition
AEM


Taylor Machine Works hosted Senator Hyde-Smith at its Louisville facility. (Association of Equipment Manufacturers photo)
Taylor Machine Works hosted Senator Hyde-Smith at its Louisville facility. (Association of Equipment Manufacturers photo)
The event highlighted the importance of American equipment manufacturing and celebrated the men and women who work hard every day to build a better and brighter future for themselves and their communities. (Association of Equipment Manufacturers photo) Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) toured Taylor Machine Works on July 8, 2021. (Association of Equipment Manufacturers photo) The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and The Taylor Group of Companies hosted United States Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) for a special I Make America event at Taylor Machine Works in Louisville, Miss. (Association of Equipment Manufacturers photo)

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and The Taylor Group of Companies hosted United States Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) for a special I Make America event at Taylor Machine Works in Louisville, Miss.

The event highlighted the importance of American equipment manufacturing and celebrated the men and women who work hard every day to build a better and brighter future for themselves and their communities.

"Taylor Machine Works, as a dynamic and strategic manufacturer for almost a century, is a credit to Mississippi," said Hyde-Smith.

"Taylor and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers understand that enacting a national infrastructure plan can increase their ability to boost its employment and economic contributions to our state and nation. I want to work in the Senate to help overcome significant hurdles and pass a responsible plan that rebuilds our infrastructure, strengthens our manufacturing base and helps revitalize rural communities."

I Make America, AEM's national grassroots campaign, advocates for the policies that are critical to the industry's long-term growth and prosperity. Earlier this year, AEM launched Year of Action, a groundbreaking initiative designed to educate and mobilize the 2.8 million men and women of the equipment manufacturing industry in support of its top policy priorities.

The partnership with The Taylor Group of Companies, and member companies across the country, is critical to the success of this initiative and AEM's overall advocacy work in Washington and state capitals.

"Taylor Machine Works was honored to host Senator Hyde-Smith at our Louisville facility," said Lex Taylor, chairman of the board and CEO, The Taylor Group of Companies. "Thanks to the support of leaders like Senator Hyde-Smith, we can continue to manufacture the equipment that builds, powers, and feeds America. We are encouraged to hear about her efforts to ensure a transformational investment in our nation's infrastructure that will allow our company and our industry to thrive in Mississippi and across the United States."

"Fueled by a legacy of grit and ingenuity, America's equipment manufacturers can outcompete anyone," said Kip Eideberg, AEM's senior vice president of government and industry relations. "But they need our elected leaders to advance pro-growth and pro-manufacturing policies to ensure that they can continue to win in the global economy.

"We greatly appreciate Senator Hyde-Smith's leadership on our industry's top policy priorities, including infrastructure investment and workforce development, and her steadfast support for the more than 26,000 men and women of the equipment manufacturing industry in Mississippi."

For more information about the Taylor Group of Companies, visit www.taylorforklifts.com.

For more information about AEM, visit www.aem.org/advocacy.




