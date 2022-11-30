US Service Group LLC (USSG), a New York-based industrial services company, has acquired all of the assets and operations of Dalton Rigging and Transport Inc. of West Hartford, Conn.

Dalton Rigging provides a broad range of rigging and transportation services to customers throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Kevin Dalton, the president of Dalton Rigging, will be joining the USSG team along with the balance of the Dalton Rigging employees. Combined with Walker Crane & Rigging Corp. (Walker) of Plainville, Conn., which was acquired by USSG earlier this year, USSG has established itself as a premier rigging and transportation operation in Connecticut.

With the acquisition of Dalton Rigging, USSG continues its strategy of building an industry-leading national rigging, machinery moving, logistics, and warehousing business. Along with ABLE Rigging Contractors, Walker and Transcope Services, USSG now consists of three separate operating businesses focused on providing rigging and machinery moving services to a diverse customer base including many Fortune 500 and top construction companies in the United States. A number of other companies are in discussions about becoming part of USSG.

"Acquiring Dalton Rigging, along with Walker, strengthens USSG's presence in the New England region and expands our network of rigging and logistics services into this attractive market," said Steve Laganas, USSG founder and CEO.

"We are very pleased that Kevin Dalton and his team are now part of USSG. With Kevin's history, stellar reputation, strong customer relationships and Walker's broader scope of service capabilities, we see USSG will continue to grow and prosper in this market."

