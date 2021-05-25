(L-R) are Ronnie Wagstaff, Jacob Neilson, Kevin Wagstaff, Judd Wagstaff, Whitney Tucker, Jan Bronson and Earl Bronson. Not pictured: Jim Wagstaff, Ron Wagstaff and James Wagstaff.

With the acquisition of Utah-native Potain self-erecting tower crane dealer Bronson Crane, lifting specialist Wagstaff Crane is poised to offer an expanded range of services to customers in Utah.

The purchase of the self-erecting tower crane specialist sees Wagstaff take over all its assets and business functions, although Bronson Crane will continue to trade under its existing name, and operate from the Wagstaff building in Murray, Utah.

Bronson Crane, which became a Potain dealer in 2008, has been a top self-erecting crane dealer in the United States since 2011. Having built up strong relationships with many key contractors over that time, the company now dominates the wood-framing commercial construction and masonry market in the territory. To further serve the area's lifting needs, the Bronson/Wagstaff team now offers NCCCO training and certification at its premises.

Earl Bronson, the company's founder, has built Bronson Crane from the ground up over the last two decades, and has been largely responsible for introducing self-erecting cranes to Utah and the surrounding region. He will continue to support the team at Bronson Crane.

"We're excited to join Wagstaff and look forward to continue to support our customers in their projects," he said. "We've worked hard to build this company over the years and develop this important market. We're confident we'll continue to grow with Wagstaff and expand self-erecting crane construction."

Bronson Crane will be a welcome addition to Wagstaff Crane, its new parent company, where it will slot in perfectly alongside its Manitowoc mobile crane offering, according to the companies.

"For almost 60 years, we've offered the most complete line of hydraulic cranes in the Intermountain West," said Jim Wagstaff, co-owner of Wagstaff Crane and now Bronson Crane. "In that time, we've operated virtually every type of Manitowoc mobile crane there is. Now it's time to expand our services even further by taking the logical next step and providing Potain's tower crane offering, too."

