Utah Will Receive $9.4M to Upgrade 11 of Its Airports

Ogden-Hinckley Airport will receive $1.6 million to fund apron repairs. (Washington County Historical Society photo)

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao recently announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $520.5 million in airport infrastructure grants to 287 airports in 41 states. With this announcement, the Trump Administration has invested a historic $11.4 billion to more than 2,000 airports across the United States for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.

Of the $520.5 million, Utah will receive around $9.4 million to upgrade 11 airports in the state, according to Chao. She said in a press release that the funds will "help to keep our nation's airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers."

Among the 11 airports to undergo renovations, Wayne Wonderland Airport ($2.4M), Milford Municipal/Ben and Judy Briscoe Field Airport ($2.0M), Ogden-Hinckley Airport (1.6M) and Wendover Airport ($1M) carry the heftiest revamping costs.

FAA statistics show U.S. civil aviation supports $1.6 trillion in economic activity and nearly 11 million jobs.

"America's airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad," said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a news release. "It's in our national interest to make them the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us to do just that."

Utah Airports Receiving Funding