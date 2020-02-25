--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Utah Will Receive $9.4M to Upgrade 11 of Its Airports

Tue February 25, 2020 - West Edition #5
U.S. Department of Transportation


Ogden-Hinckley Airport will receive $1.6 million to fund apron repairs. (Washington County Historical Society photo) One of the smaller projects for renovations, St. George Regional Airport will receive $150,000 to fund snow removal equipment purchase.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao recently announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $520.5 million in airport infrastructure grants to 287 airports in 41 states. With this announcement, the Trump Administration has invested a historic $11.4 billion to more than 2,000 airports across the United States for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.

Of the $520.5 million, Utah will receive around $9.4 million to upgrade 11 airports in the state, according to Chao. She said in a press release that the funds will "help to keep our nation's airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers."

Among the 11 airports to undergo renovations, Wayne Wonderland Airport ($2.4M), Milford Municipal/Ben and Judy Briscoe Field Airport ($2.0M), Ogden-Hinckley Airport (1.6M) and Wendover Airport ($1M) carry the heftiest revamping costs.

FAA statistics show U.S. civil aviation supports $1.6 trillion in economic activity and nearly 11 million jobs.

"America's airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad," said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a news release. "It's in our national interest to make them the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us to do just that."

Utah Airports Receiving Funding
  • Duchesne Municipal Airport: $300,000 to fund updating the airport master plan or study
  • Hanksville Airport: $208,116 to fund sealing the runway pavement surface and joints
  • Kanab Municipal Airport: $161,291 to fund building, repairing and expanding a snow removal equipment building
  • Wayne Wonderland Airport: $2.4 million to fund runway repairs
  • Milford Municipal/Ben and Judy Briscoe Field Airport: $2 million to fund runway repairs
  • Monticello Airport: $213,776 to fund updating the airport master plan or study
  • Ogden-Hinckley Airport: $1.6 million to fund apron repairs
  • Spanish Fork Airport Springville-Woodhouse Field: $300,936 to fund taxiway construction
  • St. George Regional Airport: $150,000 to fund snow removal equipment purchase
  • Vernal Regional Airport: Vernal received two different grants. The first is a $300,000 grant to fund improvements to the airport's drainage and erosion control system and the second is $620,197 to fund installation of perimeter fencing
  • Wendover Airport: $1 million to fund the installation of perimeter fencing


