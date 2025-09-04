Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Utility & Transport Contractors Association of New Jersey Celebrates 60th Anniversary

    Utility & Transportation Contractors Association of New Jersey marks its 60th anniversary in 2025. Advocating for infrastructure funding since 1965, UTCA has grown into a vital organization supporting NJ contractors with advocacy, training, and guidance. New leadership promises continued success.

    Thu September 04, 2025 - Northeast Edition #19
    CEG


    UTCA logo

    Utility & Transportation Contractors Association of New Jersey is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025.

    UTCA has grown into a premier trade association representing more than 1,000 member firms that build and maintain New Jersey's infrastructure.

    Stemming from a need for local utility contractors to advocate for project funding following the Great Northeast Blackout of 1965, five contractors, Nicholas Corbiscello, Joseph D'Annuzino, Robert Hamilton, Franklyn Grosso and Gerald Malanka, created UTCA.

    While UTCA began to form, it worked closely with the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA) and Laborers' Union Local 172 and 472 to build membership and a voice for New Jersey contractors and help overcome regulatory challenges.

    Sixty years later, UTCA has continued to provide a voice for contractors, advance policies that promote fair competition, workplace safety and sustained public investment in infrastructure.

    The association has been a consistent advocate for legislative and regulatory initiatives that support capital construction programs and long-term funding solutions for New Jersey's infrastructure.

    Over the past 60 years, UTCA has expanded its scope to include comprehensive government affairs representation, workforce development initiatives and safety training programs. The association also has served as a critical resource for technical expertise, contract interpretation and compliance guidance, supporting members in navigating the highly regulated industry.

    Bob Briant Sr. led the UTCA for more than 32 years as its CEO and his son, Robert Briant Jr., the UTCA has helmed the association for the past 20 years. Both Briants have helped enact more than 50 laws that benefit the construction industry.

    In recent years, UTCA has expanded its safety programming for members, now including courses on trenching and excavation safety, confined space training, traffic control, OSHA training, fall protection and crane safety. The association also has added training for foremen, superintendents and executives.

    UTCA will continue to partner with many different advocacy organizations, including organizations for paving, aggregate, engineering, safety and more, according to the association.

    UTCA is poised for another 60 years of success with their new leaders, including incoming President Lisa Ballerini and David Rible, who is currently UTCA's executive director and will take over the reins of the UTCA from Briant Jr., who will soon be retiring.

    For more information, visit www.utcanj.org.




    Read more about...

