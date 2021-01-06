After 16 years of growing Vantage Equipment, John Hession has decided the time has come to move on to a new chapter in his life.

"This has been a difficult decision, since working with Vantage's people, customers and suppliers has been some of the most satisfying experiences in the 46 years of my business career. In making this decision I have tried to ensure that whoever succeeds us in serving our market will serve our customers with the best products, people and service."

Hession started in the construction equipment business with FMC Link Belt in 1978 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He moved from mobile cranes to marine cranes when he joined Clyde, builder of the largest floating cranes in the world.

He first returned to upstate New York to become senior VP of Syracuse Supply Company, where he was a part owner and general manager of the long time Caterpillar dealership for 20 years.

After Syracuse Supply was acquired by Milton Cat, Hession started Vantage Equipment, taking over the former L.B. Smith New York. Helped by Todd Kaley and Jim Strigle, key managers at Syracuse Supply, Vantage Equipment has grown into a leading dealer of heavy equipment in New York State.

Alta Equipment, who acquired Vantage Equipment's heavy equipment business, is a national leader in construction and material handling equipment. It represents Volvo, Gradall, JCB, Terramac, Mauldin and many other equipment manufacturers.

The employees and management of Vantage will continue to serve customers in New York and be active with the AGC and other key industry organizations.