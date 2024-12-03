Turner Construction Corp. has begun a $2B expansion project for Vantage Data Centers in Ohio. The 192MW campus will span 70 acres offering secure digital infrastructure aligned with sustainability goals. Vantage aims for LEED Silver certification and net zero carbon emissions by 2030. Exciting collaboration and economic growth expected in New Albany.

Turner Construction Company has begun work on a $2 billion project to expand Vantage Data Centers' campus in New Albany, Ohio. The start of construction was celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by representatives from Vantage, Turner and leaders from local organizations.

The campus is Vantage's first project in the Midwest and will provide secure and reliable infrastructure for cloud technologies and artificial intelligence. Situated on 70 acres, the data center will provide 192 megawatts of capacity across more than 1.5 million sq. ft. It will be built in alignment with Turner and Vantage's sustainability goals and will seek to achieve LEED Silver accreditation. The campus will be included in Vantage's commitment to achieving net zero operational carbon emissions by 2030 across its global portfolio.

"We are excited to work with Vantage on this significant project," said Matt Kunz, vice president and general manager, Turner Construction Company. "More than $2 billion will be invested in the campus over the next few years as they meet the need for the increased demand for scalable and sustainable digital infrastructure in the region. We are looking forward to working with Vantage and the local community on the project."

"We're excited to add the Buckeye state to our growing North America platform. Ohio is a strategic market for us and our hyperscale customers, and we appreciate the warm welcome we've received from business, government and community leaders," said Dana Adams, president, North America of Vantage Data Centers. "Our investment in New Albany will further strengthen the state's economy and its reputation as a hub for technology and innovation, and we look forward to being a collaborative partner here in central Ohio."

The first building will be opened in 2025.

