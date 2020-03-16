Vanwyck Crane Service celebrated its partnership with Manitowoc Cranes during the first day of ConExpo 2020.

Colby Bingaman, Mike Reed and JJ Grace, all of Manitowoc Cranes, hosted Doug Vanwyck (second from L) at the Manitowoc booth, presenting him with a celebratory plaque to commemorate his company's dedication to using Manitowoc cranes.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.