Vaughn Ali, Betsy McDevitt Expand Roles to Include ShearCore

Thu February 16, 2023 - National Edition
ShearCore


Vaughn Ali
Vaughn Ali
Vaughn Ali Betsy McDevitt

Exodus Global announced that both Vaughn Ali and Betsy McDevitt have expanded their regional business manager roles to include responsibility for ShearCore.

Ali will be responsible for sales for both the ShearCore and Connect Work Tools product lines for the Southeastern states. He has been a part of the Connect Work Tools team, since 2021 serving as the regional business manager, and has two decades of experience serving the scrap and demolition industries.

"I am very excited to add the Fortress shears and crackers to my product portfolio. Being able to solve customers' needs in an industry I love is what I am all about. This opportunity allows me to provide a more comprehensive solution of industry leading products to our customers and dealer partners in the Southeast," Ali said.

Betsy McDevitt

McDevitt will maintain her role with BladeCore across the Midwest, and add responsibility for ShearCore sales in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. She has been a part of the BladeCore team since 2017 and has made an incredible impact, developing countless customer relationships with her knowledge and outstanding customer service, the company said.

"In addition to providing my customers with personalized customer service and top-quality replacement parts for their shears, I now have the honor of selling our Fortress shear line and I look forward to being even more of a resource for the men and women I serve in this amazing industry," said McDevitt.

For more information, visit ShearCore.com.




