--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

VDOT Hopes to Begin Major Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project in August

Wed July 29, 2020 - Northeast Edition
WTKR-TV



Construction crews have been busy prepping the South Island of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT), and the roads leading to it, for the largest transportation project in the history of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The massive $3.8 billion expansion will add two new tunnels, replace or rebuild more than two dozen marine bridges, widen the I-64 corridor and add new lanes and a shoulder in each direction of the interstate highway.

The VDOT is currently waiting on state and federal permits, a joint permit, and anticipates having them in hand by August. The project is expected to be completed in November 2025.

Paula Miller, VDOT communications manager of the HRBT project, said the prep work is slightly ahead of schedule and has seen no slowdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This project hasn't missed a beat," she reported recently. "We've been working through COVID-19. They've been working on the island, some of the early work, and maintaining social distancing and wearing masks throughout the process."

The HRBT expansion project will span 10 mi. of interstate from Hampton to Norfolk. The addition of twin, two-lane bored tunnels west of the existing tunnels will accommodate four lanes of traffic for a total of eight lanes of capacity across the Hampton Roads channel.

The project is meant to ease major traffic jams that can be backed up for several miles during the peak summer season.

"This project will help alleviate a lot of that congestion," Miller said. "It'll improve safety, travel time, reliability, and help us move commerce. There are a lot of benefits to this long, overdue project."

In April 2019, the Commonwealth of Virginia signed a comprehensive agreement with Hampton Roads Connector Partners (HRCP), the design-build contractor for the project.

"We're excited. People are saying, 'How fast can you build it?'" she added. "We need the capacity. We need to be able to move more vehicles."

Work along the interstate is expected to start this fall. All lanes will remain open for drivers, but VDOT is asking people to be mindful of construction workers along the roadway.

To minimize long-term disruption to the region, work on the tunnel, bridges and interstate will be done simultaneously.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bridges Infrastructure Roadwork Virginia Virginia Department of Transportation