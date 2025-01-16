List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Vermeer Southeast Earns Pinnacle Award

    Vermeer Southeast was recognized with the prestigious Vermeer Pinnacle Award for outstanding performance in sales, marketing, customer support, and employee training. The company's commitment to excellence and teamwork was highlighted at the annual awards ceremony in Iowa.

    Thu January 16, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Vermeer Southeast


    Vermeer Southeast celebrated a Vermeer Pinnacle designation in recognition of providing a superior experience for customers.
    Photo courtesy of Vermeer Southeast
    Vermeer Southeast celebrated a Vermeer Pinnacle designation in recognition of providing a superior experience for customers.

    Vermeer Southeast was again awarded the Vermeer Pinnacle designation in recognition of providing a superior experience for customers. Winners were announced on Dec. 12 at the Dealer Year End banquet in Pella, Iowa.

    The Pinnacle Award is earned for performance in sales and marketing, providing excellent aftermarket support, as well as for training employees. The Pinnacle Awards are presented annually by Vermeer Corporation.

    "As a Vermeer dealer, to win the Pinnacle award truly means that you are among the best of what's an already fantastic network of global dealers," said Nathan Guess, Vermeer vice president of global distribution. "Providing an exceptional customer experience business are hallmarks achieved by Pinnacle award-winning dealers."

    "I have never been prouder of our employee-owners," said Scott Coley, president and CEO. "Just like the machines we sell and service, where every part is essential to a successful operation, every department, position and individual within VSE plays a critical role, and success can only be achieved when we work together."

    Vermeer Southeast brings industrial equipment solutions to Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

    For more information, visit www.vermeersoutheast.com.




    Today's top stories

    VIDEO: Fourth Generation Leads Company Into Second Century

    VIDEO: Maryland Approves $75M Contract for Consortium to Manage Key Bridge's Rebuild

    Illinois Tollway $534M I-490 Project Continues

    Caterpillar Kicks Off its Next 100 Years of Innovation, Industry Leadership

    Feds Award $25M Grant to Transform Jersey City's 12th Street Corridor at Holland Tunnel

    Historic RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., Set to Be Demolished in Late January

    Hitachi Global Air Power Donates Portable Air Compressor to Benefit ARA Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project

    Kokosing Works On $101M I-81 Widening Project in Virginia



     

    Read more about...

    Awards Business News Vermeer Vermeer Southeast