Vermeer Southeast was again awarded the Vermeer Pinnacle designation in recognition of providing a superior experience for customers. Winners were announced on Dec. 12 at the Dealer Year End banquet in Pella, Iowa.

The Pinnacle Award is earned for performance in sales and marketing, providing excellent aftermarket support, as well as for training employees. The Pinnacle Awards are presented annually by Vermeer Corporation.

"As a Vermeer dealer, to win the Pinnacle award truly means that you are among the best of what's an already fantastic network of global dealers," said Nathan Guess, Vermeer vice president of global distribution. "Providing an exceptional customer experience business are hallmarks achieved by Pinnacle award-winning dealers."

"I have never been prouder of our employee-owners," said Scott Coley, president and CEO. "Just like the machines we sell and service, where every part is essential to a successful operation, every department, position and individual within VSE plays a critical role, and success can only be achieved when we work together."

Vermeer Southeast brings industrial equipment solutions to Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

For more information, visit www.vermeersoutheast.com.

