    Vermeer Texas-Louisiana Celebrates Newest Texas Branch

    Wed December 13, 2023 - West Edition #26
    CEG


    Vermeer of Texas-Louisiana officially opened its newest branch in Valley View, Texas, on Nov. 15. The opening was marked by a ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce and company officials participating.

    The facility, located at 13695 S. Interstate 35, becomes the company's second branch in the greater DFW Metroplex and will serve the rapidly growing area between Dallas-Fort Worth and the Oklahoma state line.

    Vermeer of Texas-Louisiana CEO Whit Perryman was on hand for the ceremony, along with representatives from the company's 12 other Vermeer branches and 16 Bobcat equipment locations owned by sister company Compact Construction Equipment Inc.

    "We are extremely excited to open our second branch in this thriving market," Perryman said in his comments to attendees. "This will allow us to serve our customers and soon-to-be customers on the north side with the level service expected of Vermeer. The utility market is booming here and we're proud to partner with that industry and others that utilize the Vermeer line of equipment."

    About Vermeer Texas-Louisiana

    Founded in 1978, the company is a full-service equipment dealer specializing in selling, renting, leasing and servicing equipment manufactured by Vermeer Corporation.

    It has earned Pinnacle status in the Vermeer Mark of Excellence program, the highest achievement bestowed on an industrial dealer from the manufacturer. The designation recognizes superior achievement in parts, service, sales & marketing, financial management, operations, employee development and market share.

    In 2019, the dealership received the Top Global Volume Dealer award from Vermeer Corporation. Most recently, it was honored again with the Vermeer Pinnacle Award in 2022. CEG

    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11

    The newest branch for Vermeer Texas-Louisiana sits along I-35 in one the fastest growing areas of Texas. (CEG photo)
    A Vermeer Texas-Louisiana service truck sits ready to offer assistance to customers in the northern DFW area. Whit Perryman, Vermeer Texas-Louisiana CEO, said offering a high level of service to new and existing customers in the area was the prime motivation for opening a second branch in the country’s fourth largest market. (CEG photo)
    CEO Whit Perryman addresses attendees at the official ribbon cutting for his company’s newest branch in Valley View, Texas. Perryman thanked both Vermeer Texas-Louisiana employees and local Valley View officials for their help in opening the branch. (CEG photo)
    Vacuum excavator trucks, offered by Vermeer MV Solutions, are a growing part of the Vermeer Texas-Louisiana equipment line due to the precision excavation they allow for in the utility industry. (CEG photo)
    The company also sells the complete line of Fecon equipment at its newest branch in Valley View. (CEG photo)
    The Vermeer ATX720 wheel loader is among the more popular models offered to the landscaping industry. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Chris May of Vermeer MV Solutions attended the ribbon cutting as did Vermeer Texas-Louisiana’s Calob Castilleja and Joe Uribarri. (CEG photo)
    Jimmy Harrison (L), inside sales rep of Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, along with regional sales manager Champ Cox at the Valley View ribbon cutting. (CEG photo)
    Several representatives from Vermeer Texas-Louisiana’s sister company Compact Construction Equipment Inc. were on hand including (L-R) Aaron Winder, Bobcat of Abilene; Deke Walker, Ranchers ATV & Tractor; Brandon Moore, Bobcat of Marble Falls; Carter Caldwell, Bobcat of Waco; and Brian Jalomo, branch manager of Vermeer in Alamo. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Digital Control Incorporated’s Travis Rigsby catches up with Matthew Carpenter of Vermeer’s Amarillo branch and Compact Construction Equipment’s regional manager John Nevill. (CEG photo)
    Andrew Golly (L) of Right Turn Supply and Mike Young of Larson Cable Trailers, both venders of Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, attended the Valley View ribbon-cutting event. (CEG photo)




