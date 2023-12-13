Vermeer of Texas-Louisiana officially opened its newest branch in Valley View, Texas, on Nov. 15. The opening was marked by a ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce and company officials participating.

The facility, located at 13695 S. Interstate 35, becomes the company's second branch in the greater DFW Metroplex and will serve the rapidly growing area between Dallas-Fort Worth and the Oklahoma state line.

Vermeer of Texas-Louisiana CEO Whit Perryman was on hand for the ceremony, along with representatives from the company's 12 other Vermeer branches and 16 Bobcat equipment locations owned by sister company Compact Construction Equipment Inc.

"We are extremely excited to open our second branch in this thriving market," Perryman said in his comments to attendees. "This will allow us to serve our customers and soon-to-be customers on the north side with the level service expected of Vermeer. The utility market is booming here and we're proud to partner with that industry and others that utilize the Vermeer line of equipment."

About Vermeer Texas-Louisiana

Founded in 1978, the company is a full-service equipment dealer specializing in selling, renting, leasing and servicing equipment manufactured by Vermeer Corporation.

It has earned Pinnacle status in the Vermeer Mark of Excellence program, the highest achievement bestowed on an industrial dealer from the manufacturer. The designation recognizes superior achievement in parts, service, sales & marketing, financial management, operations, employee development and market share.

In 2019, the dealership received the Top Global Volume Dealer award from Vermeer Corporation. Most recently, it was honored again with the Vermeer Pinnacle Award in 2022. CEG

