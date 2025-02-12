Vt. and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan to upgrade Waterbury Dam due to deteriorating flood protection capabilities. There is $40 million needed for improvements with construction set to begin in 2027.

Vt.'s largest dam is in dire need of an upgrade.

Or at least that's what the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have proposed in a plan to update the Waterbury Dam and restore its full flood protection capacities, VTDigger reported Feb. 10.

"The state operates the major flood control facilities in the Winooski River Valley that are designed to protect our population centers from Barre all the way down to Richmond from catastrophic flooding," said Neil Kamman, the director of DEC's water investment division. "Waterbury is our biggest and most complex of those dams. It's absolutely critical to maintain public safety for Vermonters that live nearby."

The gates at the Waterbury Reservoir are deteriorating and can only hold three-quarters of the water levels the dam was originally intended to retain to protect against flooding, according to Ben Green, the dam safety engineer of the DEC.

While the floodgates are still able to protect downstream communities from high water levels in the Winooski River, the new project aims to address risks that engineers identified as early as 2005, according to the public notice.

The declines are partly the result of a chemical reaction that causes concrete to swell and crack, but most of the need for repair comes from age, Green said, as the dam is nearly 100 years old.

To protect the deteriorating sections of the spillway from further cracking, engineers propose repairing the most severely-damaged concrete throughout the dam's spillway — a process that involves chipping back the exposed concrete and sealing it to protect against future chemical reaction.

The proposal also suggests fully replacing two flood gates from the original dam that was completed in 1938 and refurbishing the barrier's third gate, which was built in 1950.

In addition, the plan recommends replacing a pedestrian bridge with a stronger one at a higher elevation. That would allow it to support maintenance vehicles and equipment for occasional upkeep of the dam and protect it from high water levels.

"The new design calls for a concrete apron, or ramp, to be built beneath the dam to hold bedrock in place and protect against erosion as water comes over the dam," Green said. "Geological analyses have found that without an added structure, the area beneath the dam's spillway would be susceptible to future erosion."

The state originally began construction on the dam in 1933 — six years after the Winooski River saw historic flooding — to hold water upstream in the Waterbury reservoir and protect against downstream flooding. The capacities of its spillways were pushed to extremes during the historic flooding that ravaged Vt. in 2023.

"Really, the most positive part of this project is that the completion of it will allow full restoration of the flood pools, so we'll improve the dams' future capability to safely store and manage flood pools," Green told VTDigger.

Yet those benefits are still far in the future since financing for the project has not been fully secured, and the engineering design and permitting have not been completed. However, the project team has completed the preliminary engineering analyses and environmental assessment.

Millions Still Needed to Pay for Dam Improvements

Vt.'s congressional delegation has secured authorizations for funding the project through the federal Water Resources Development Act. The funding split had been 35 percent state and 65 percent federal up until the 2022 legislation, Kamman said, which brought the split to 7.5 percent state and 92.5 percent federal.

"The USACE has close to $50 million in the bank for the Waterbury Dam upgrades but still needs another $40 million," he said. "Since the existing funds are dollars appropriated for the Corps of Engineers, and not a federal grant, Kamman sees more stability in a time when federally-funded projects are largely in limbo."

Construction is projected to begin in 2027 and expected to take three years to complete, VTDigger reported.

Even as officials look for ways to close the funding gap, the state is moving ahead on the project.

"It is obviously a very uncertain environment with respect to federal appropriations right now," Kamman said. "But water infrastructure is pretty important stuff, and we will see how things progress in the coming congressional sessions."

