Albwardy Damen, a specialist shipbuilding and ship repair company in the Middle East, has added a GRT655L to its collection of Grove rough-terrain cranes used at its facilities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The crane's combination of a strong load chart and long reach mean the company can use it for both holding large components in place while ships are built or installing new sections on existing ships.

Shara Igor Balin, facility manager at Albwardy Damen, said the crane's ability to handle multiple duties was a real selling point.

"The new GRT655L is a really versatile unit for us. We can lift and turn large sections at shorter radii or install smaller and lighter parts at long distances on ships we have docked," he said. "We have other Grove rough-terrain cranes, so we know the build quality and durability are excellent, and the load charts are always strong."

GRT655L models for the Middle East are manufactured at the Manitowoc plant in Niella Tanaro, Italy. The crane has a 66 ton (60 t) capacity and a five-section, 141 ft. (43 m) boom. Due to an optional 26 to 45 ft. (7.9 to 13.7 m) telescopic boom extension, the GRT655L offers a reach of 196 ft. (59.7 m).

Other features include a tiltable cab, inverted outrigger jacks, hydraulic disc brakes, load sensing hydraulics and an ECO mode for lower fuel consumption.

Regional dealer Kanoo Machinery supplied the GRT655L and the local service provided by both Kanoo and Manitowoc was a key consideration for Albwardy Damen in making its latest purchase, Balin said.

"We always get good and consistent service from Kanoo Machinery and there is always the parts availability we need. Training was provided locally by Manitowoc, including simulator training for the operators. Our operators really love the ease of operation of Grove cranes, especially the CCS control system, and they like the fact they get instant support from the dealer's team in their own language."

Other Grove rough-terrain models in Albwardy Damen's fleet include RT530E and RT760E units. The company is a joint venture between UAE-based Albwardy Investment and Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards Group. Established in 1978, the company employs approximately 1,100 people at its locations in Sharjah, Dubai and Fujairah.

