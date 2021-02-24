The project includes three industrial buildings of 284,290, 58,473, and 67,476 sq. ft. in size

ViaWest Group has broken ground on Goodyear Crossings Industrial Park located at the southwest corner of Elwood Street and Sarival Avenue in Goodyear, Ariz.

The project, a joint venture with a Philadelphia-based investment company, is being built on the 25.91-acre parcel ViaWest acquired in November 2019. The plan includes three industrial buildings of 284,290, 58,473, and 67,476 sq. ft. in size. Each building is planned for single or multi-tenant use and all include specifications. Delivery is intended for the third quarter of 2021.

"With the rapidly expanding Goodyear industrial market, these high quality, small to mid-size buildings are unique offerings to the market and will provide logistics and/or manufacturing solutions to a variety of growing businesses," said Alex Boles, director of development of ViaWest Group.

"Net absorption in Metro Phoenix was at an all-time high in 2020, absorbing just over 15 million square feet. That is a 9 million square foot increase from 2019," said Allen Lowe, principal of Lee & Associates.

"In Goodyear's booming market, the ViaWest spec buildings located in the Goodyear Opportunity Zone, will not only be a cost savings for a new business, but they will create an accelerated time-to-market, which means a business can be up and running faster, providing more jobs for our citizens," said Mayor Georgia Lord. "We are excited to see the growth and new developments helping our community build a solid future for years to come."

The site is located 3.2 mi. south of a full-diamond interchange at Cotton Lane and Interstate 10, less than 1 mi. from the future Loop 303 southern extension and is directly adjacent to buildings occupied by large industrial tenants, such as Amazon and Macy's. Being the most westerly connection to California, the West Valley serves as a strategic growth market for industrial, residential and commercial demand.

Bankers Trust provided the construction loan for Goodyear Crossings Industrial Park and Lowe and Jeff Conrad of Lee & Associates will handle leasing for the project. Willmeng Construction, McCall & Associates, and Kaeko Inc. are part of the development team.

