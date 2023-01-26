Fay & Wright was founded in 1983 by Peter Fay and Ed Wright doing primarily residential site work excavating.

In 1987, they purchased their first portable rock crushing plant and started to move the focus of the company to crushing and recycling unwanted rock and demolition debris into usable aggregate products. In 2016, the company was purchased by Jared Denis and Lee Baldwin, who had a vision of taking the company to the next level.

When Denis and Baldwin purchased the company, it had three crushing spreads and a goal, which seemed lofty at the time, of processing 1 million tons a year. Today, the company has far exceeded that goal and will easily process 3 million tons in 2022, with the ability to run up to eight crushing spreads.

One of the sites that Fay & Wright currently is working at is a large quarry in northern New Jersey. The quarry is nearing the end of its lifespan and will be closing in the near future. Fay & Wright is assisting in getting some of the last usable product out, operating two spreads, producing item 4 as a dense grade processed material along with a 7/8-minus aggregate, which is diced up into ¼-inch, 3/8-inch and a 57 (a manufactured stone).

A Fisher air separator is used in each of the two spreads to produce concrete and asphalt grade sand; the Fisher removes very fine particles that are almost talc powder size, leaving behind manufactured sand that is coarse enough to be used for asphalt and concrete production.

According to Denis, president of Fay & Wright, "We were originally brought into this site to consume the reserves that were underneath the quarry's original stationary plant as the quarry nears the end of its life. When the plant was removed, it left a very large rock knob on the site, which the quarry owner did not have the means to process. So, that's where we came into play with our portable gear. So far, we have taken about 60 feet down from the level that we started at. We have produced well more than 2 million tons from the site."

Fay & Wright's project is scheduled to be completed at the end of the 2023 season, at which time it estimates that it will have produced 3.5 million tons of material.

Fay & Wright prides itself on its repeat business and reputation.

"We have the capacity to give our customers well graded stones," Denis said. "Each customer has a target gradation for their produced stone. If we don't meet or exceed their expectations, we won't be invited back. That's why we invest in the best equipment out there, so that we can meet and exceed customer expectations."

The crushing screening and excavating equipment are key components to any spread, but not to be overlooked are the excavators and loaders that are the key to feeding material to the plants.

According to Denis, "We use excavators to feed the plants on certain jobs where the logistics are impractical for a wheel loader. Unless you are on hard, flat land, a wheel loader can be impractical.

"A lot of developmental sites do not provide good conditions for the use of wheel loaders. Back in December, we needed to add an excavator to our fleet at this project. We made the decision that we wanted to give Link-Belt a try, and the best way for us to test a product is through rental.

The company rented a Link-Belt model 490 X4 112,000-lb. excavator from Chadwick-BaRoss.

"Jessie Miller, with Chadwick-BaRoss, almost coincidentally, made a sales call on our company as we were in the midst of trying to find a new excavator, and to be totally honest, one of the reasons we ended up going with the Link-Belt was availability.

"We had never owned a Link-Belt before, so it really wasn't on our radar. But Jessie did a great job in showing us that the features in his product matched up very well with what we were used to buying and he was ready and willing to put the machine out to us on a rental so that we could gain confidence in the brand and gain confidence in the support from Chadwick-BaRoss. That rental paid off for Chadwick-BaRoss, we ultimately made the decision to purchase the machine.

"The machine has operated fundamentally trouble-free other than a couple of minor issues. When we have needed support from Chadwick-BaRoss they have responded immediately.

