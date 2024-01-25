The company formerly known as e-Emphasys Technologies announced it has changed its name to VitalEdge Technologies.

This announcement comes approximately nine months after its merger with CDK Global Heavy Equipment, provider of the IntelliDealer dealer management system.

The name change, inspired by clients to better reflect the value of the talent, technologies and partnerships the combined organization delivers to the industry sectors its serves, was unveiled at the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Summit & CONDEX exhibition.

VitalEdge develops software for agriculture, construction and material handling equipment dealers as well as those who sell or rent heavy trucks in addition to adjacent markets such as forestry, mining and sanitation.

e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer remain as the brand names for the dealer management software suites and associated applications that help power these businesses — from sales to field service plus e-commerce and artificial intelligence, such as chat bots.

"With the merger and other operational changes being implemented to scale our global business, we decided a new company name would help unify us and better represent our combined value proposition," explained Jeff Hart, president and CEO of VitalEdge Technologies.

"Our research involved talking with our leaders and investors, our employees and most important, our clients. The voice of the customer is critical to the success of any organization, and our clients have certainly been instrumental in driving the innovations we've delivered throughout our history. Now, they are central to the evolution of our brand and its promise of value to them."

The company worked with brand consultancy CS Brand Group to conduct the market research and propose new names based on that feedback. VitalEdge was selected because clients explained that they view the company's software as "vital" to their operations and because it gives them a competitive "edge."

With e-Emphasys and IntelliDealer, clients have a choice between two premium dealer management systems to meet their needs. Both software suites have proven track records within the industry, serving dealerships large and small by connecting every major function to standardize and automate workflows and provide access to real-time analytics to make data-driven decisions. Their digital transformation and data intelligence capabilities are built to meet specific sector needs for increasing efficiency, customer satisfaction and profitability.

"We are a dual heavy truck and construction equipment dealership, putting us in a unique position to serve two distinct sets of customers that each have specific needs," said Bradley Nuss, executive vice president and CFO, Nuss Truck & Equipment. "We decided to replace our legacy ERP system with a modern platform that caters to the industries we serve and will help us scale with greater efficiency, improve decision-making and ultimately increase profitability. It's been a successful partnership with e-Emphasys, and we were pleased to add our input to the research that led to changing the company name to VitalEdge Technologies. The new moniker clearly explains the value we expect they'll continue to deliver."

Design firm Create Expectations also was involved in the project to develop new brand assets, including logos and other elements of the visual identity system. New corporate and product websites also resulted from this strategic initiative.

"Branding is both science and art, and we were fortunate to work with talented partners in reaching this milestone," said Geoff Pace, marketing director of VitalEdge. "We completed this project while we were integrating two companies and adding new employees, processes and systems to better serve existing clients and prepare for future growth on a global scale. To me, our new brand is the culmination of multiple efforts to ensure we continue helping clients transform and grow their businesses."

About VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of dealer management solutions. Its e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling and other equipment dealers the digital transformation and data intelligence technology to transform and grow their businesses.

Designed to meet these clients' industry-specific needs, its platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations and provide the insights to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction and profitability.

For more information, visit www.VitalEdge.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

