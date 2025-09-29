The Village of Los Lunas, N.M., has started construction on a major infrastructure project, the I-25 Interchange Los Lunas Blvd. This initiative aims to improve traffic flow, emergency response services, and economic opportunities in the area. With a budget of $159.1 million, the project includes a new interchange, roadway, bridges, and trail system. Phase 1 construction has begun and is expected to take four years.

Village of Los Lunas image A rendering of the Interstate 25 project in Los Lunas, N.M.

The Village of Los Lunas, N.M., broke ground on Aug. 14, 2025, on the Interstate 25 Interchange Los Lunas Blvd project, which is designed to address traffic flow and congestion on New Mexico 6 and travel demand in the area as well as improve the efficiency of emergency response service.

The largest local-led infrastructure effort in New Mexico history, the project will deliver a new I-25 interchange about 1 mi. south of the current I-25 and NM 6 interchange and create a new roadway, Los Lunas Boulevard, that will connect 1-25 to New Mexico 47.

Los Lunas Mayor Charles Griego noted that planning for the project began in 2001.

"This project is about more than building a new road and another access from I-25," he said. "It's about building opportunity because it will unlock access to high-demand areas in our community that can grow with the additional infrastructure."

"The Los Lunas Boulevard project delivers exactly what every community needs most: public safety improvements and economic development opportunities," N.M. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "When we invest in infrastructure like this new interchange, we're investing in people's daily lives."

El Terrero Construction is serving as the general contractor on the project, with engineering firms Molzen Corbin and Bohannan Huston Inc. providing oversight.

In addition to the new "diamond" interchange at 1-25 and 4 mi. of new roadway (Los Lunas Boulevard) from 1-25 to NM 47, the project includes full buildouts at intersections with New Mexico 314 and NM 47, a new 2,000-ft., four-lane bridge across the Rio Grande, a new multi-use trail with connections to the existing trail system and railway crossing improvements.

The project is funded through a combination of federal, state and local sources, with a Phase 1 construction budget of $159.1 million.

When completed, this project will extend from I-25 to NM 47, and will include a full interchange at Morris Road, a river bridge and intersections at Sichler Road, Highway 314, Edeal Road and NM 47. Phase 1 of the project is fully funded and will include a full-width interchange, river bridge and intersections with one lane of travel in each direction between, along with a multi-use pedestrian and bicycle path.

Construction of Phase 1 has begun and is estimated to take approximately four years.

Phase 2 will add a lane of travel in each direction at an estimated cost of $80 million.

For details, visit loslunasnm.gov.

