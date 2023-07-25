To reduce congestion on the Interstate 95 corridor through Stafford County, Va., and the Fredericksburg area, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Transurban North America will partially open a 10-mi. extension of the long-awaited 95 Express Lanes in August, the two entities announced July 21.

The $970 million extension will continue the 95 Express Lanes north of Fredericksburg from the current terminus just south of Va. Highway 610/Garrisonville Road to near Va. 17/Warrenton Road in Stafford County.

"This extension provides 10 miles of new interstate capacity to consistently move people and goods between the Richmond and northern Virginia regions and delivers new ridesharing opportunities for people living and working in the Fredericksburg region," explained VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. "While more construction is ahead to fully realize the entire scope of the project's benefits, opening the facility to through travelers this summer will provide immediate congestion relief and time savings."

In August, northbound I-95 motorists approaching from the Rappahannock River area will be able to enter the toll lanes using a left ramp entrance near the Va. 17 interchange.

On the other side of the interstate, VDOT said travelers on the southbound express lanes will be able to drive an additional 10 mi. on the new freeway to the Va. 17 area. Exiting motorists can enter local I-95 southbound travel lanes near the Rappahannock River to access the Va. 17 and Va. 3 interchanges or continue down I-95's southbound travel lanes.

In addition, a pair of reversible 95 Express Lanes will carry traffic northbound or southbound in the I-95 median, according to the mega-project's operational schedule from VDOT.

Motorcycles and buses travel toll-free, and vehicles carrying three occupants or more travel toll-free with an E-ZPass Flex set to HOV ON, noted the transportation agency. Vehicles with one or two occupants pay a variable toll with an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex set to HOV OFF.

Additional new access points to and from the 95 Express Lanes near Marine Corps Base Quantico and Courthouse Road will open late this year. Following the reopening of the I-95 general-purpose lanes from exits 130 to 133, also at the end of 2023, local traffic seeking to enter the northbound 95 Express Lanes will use a new flyover ramp near Va. 17.

I-95 Extension Should Benefit Region in Different Ways

"As Transurban celebrates more than 10 years getting Virginians where they need to go, we are excited to deliver faster, safer travel to Stafford and Fredericksburg," said Amanda Baxter, senior vice president of Virginia Market and Operations for Transurban North America. "Whether commuting to work or road tripping with the family, the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension offers travelers 10 more miles of a stress-free, reliable drive, providing 66 percent more capacity during peak periods, and moving 30 percent more people along the main streets of the East Coast."

Along with the benefits of connecting the Fredericksburg region to northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., the 95 Express Lanes project is anticipated to support Virginia's economy and competitiveness by generating $1 billion in economic activity.

The extended 95 Express Lanes will connect with the new Rappahannock River Crossing projects, under construction by VDOT just north of the Fredericksburg area.

Currently, crews are working intensively in the I-95 median and at locations along the highway's shoulder. Construction will continue along the I-95 corridor in the Fredericksburg area until the project's completion in spring 2024.

Transurban is delivering the extended lane project as a public-private partnership with VDOT. The project contractor is Branch-Flatiron Joint Venture.

Today's top stories