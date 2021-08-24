The Vita Load Pilot gives the construction industry a tool to efficiently and precisely place crane loads. Even in high winds, the system automatically adjusts to keep the load stable; all the while keeping the load in a precise orientation of the rigger's choosing without the use of a tagline.

Vita Inclinata, developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, has shipped its first system to HOLT Crane & Equipment (HOLT), a provider of heavy equipment, service and parts.

The system — the Vita Load Pilot, part of the Vita Lifting System family — departed Vita Headquarters in Broomfield, Colo., for a 1,000 mi. journey to Houston, Texas.

The Vita Load Pilot gives the construction industry a tool to efficiently and precisely place crane loads. Even in high winds, the system automatically adjusts to keep the load stable; all the while keeping the load in a precise orientation of the rigger's choosing without the use of a tagline. The Vita Load Pilot is a tool to ensure a safer workforce without replacing workers, while simultaneously increasing efficiency on job sites, according to the company.

"Safety is where we see the biggest advantage — distancing someone from the load and allowing someone to set the load without the use of a tagline," said David Worsham, general manager, HOLT. "Everyone in the construction industry is becoming more aware of safety in their organization, especially at HOLT. That will be the foundation of this. We are an organization of these values."

Vita and HOLT announced a contract manufacturing agreement on July 12, 2021, following a live demonstration of the technology in March 2021. HOLT expected to receive the first of six Vita Lifting Systems on order in late August.

HOLT will represent Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

"I'm very excited to see the direction Vita is headed," Vita's CEO and President, Caleb Carr said. "With the support and shared excitement from HOLT, this is a big win on both fronts. I can't wait to see our technology on job sites and saving lives."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation — with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain — was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin, and adds safety and precision for rotor wing and fixed wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, D.C., and Huntsville, Ala.

For more information, visit www.vitatech.co.

