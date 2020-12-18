Alta Equipment Group (Alta), a provider of industrial and construction equipment and related services and one of the top performing Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) dealers in the United States, is expanding its territory into New York State.

The Detroit, Mich.-based company has purchased the construction equipment assets of Vantage Equipment and will initially offer Volvo CE products and services from three New York locations: Batavia, Latham and Syracuse. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Alta takes over the distribution of Volvo CE products in most of the geographic area of New York State, excluding Westchester County, the counties and boroughs of New York City and Long Island. Alta will build upon the established presence and expert personnel Vantage has long cultivated in the region. The company will further develop the brand in the region, ensuring customers have ready access to premium Volvo CE equipment and investing in new technologies and business models to meet evolving customer demands.

Ryan Greenawalt, chief executive officer of Alta, said, "We are excited to welcome Vantage Equipment to the Alta team. We believe Vantage has great growth potential in the large New York State market and look forward to providing high-quality Volvo equipment and excellent customer service to drive that business going forward."

Alta is an award-winning dealer with a reputation for innovation and the capability to provide forward-looking solutions to customer needs. A member of the Volvo CE network serving Michigan since 2009, Alta has successfully expanded its territory to include central and northern Illinois and Florida, and now boasts 22 construction equipment locations.

Alta was recognized as Volvo CE's 2018 "Dealer of the Year" in North America.

"Alta's progressive approach to evolving customer needs and its ability to invest capital will further improve our competitive advantage in the state of New York," said Stephen Roy, president of Region North America, Volvo CE. "The company has proven itself in multiple territories and we are confident that its growth into New York will be advantageous for our customers and our entire dealer network."

