Photo courtesy of Volvo The new EC400 High Reach and EC500 High Reach excavators respectively replace the previous generation EC380EHR and EC480EHR models

New generation high reach excavators are being introduced by Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) to bring customers into the future and raise the bar on strength, productivity and operator comfort across demolition applications.

The new EC400 High Reach and EC500 High Reach excavators respectively replace the previous generation EC380EHR and EC480EHR models — now with a fresh design and equipped with the latest innovations to pack a punch against the competition.

Martijn Donkersloot, product manager of demolition equipment at Volvo CE, said, "We are committed to producing the ultimate in heavy-duty demolition machinery. These new models have been designed to efficiently respond to customer needs, which we found out after talking to many customers and operators all over the world — and because we make our own machines from start to finish, every detail has been carefully considered and improved to ensure the best possible performance."

Benefitting from the new generation update, these machines enjoy a 15 percent fuel efficiency improvement due to engine pump optimization, better ground level access and longer service intervals, more precise controls and a quieter working environment. And due to the Smart View with optional obstacle detection, the working environment is safer for operators and other on-site workers too, according to the manufacturer.

Tailored to Perfection

On top of the modern advantages provided by the new generation design, these enhanced models boast several innovative engineering updates specific to High Reach excavators. These include a prolonged working range brought about by an extension boom concept, which offers greater variation in which the equipment is put to work, and by the machines' structure and hydraulic system, which have been optimized to carry heavy attachments.

Photo courtesy of Volvo

The hydraulic lines also have been optimized for demolition, through the increase in size of the X1 return line, which reduces the back pressure of the attachment, and a dedicated drain line for the attachment to improve oil leak rates from the rotating motor-attachment.

The tailor-made Demolition Assist tool provides visual and audible alerts on working range and stability information for demolition configurations, while an HD integrated front view camera display ensures maximized productivity and operator comfort. With Demolition Assist, Volvo CE has future-proofed the machine for possible new functionalities that our decommissioning customers might need in the future.

In addition, the purpose-built cab offers optimum visibility, perfect for high reach demolition work, while the scratch-resistant, one-piece, P5A classified, front window and the reinforced roof window are both easily cleaned with an optimized wiper system for each.

The machine also is ergonomically improved due to increased functionality in the control levers, like for example the optional Comfort Drive Control, tilting function for the cab and all kinds of smart switches.

Photo courtesy of Volvo

Continuing to Set a High Bar

As well as these improvements, customers can continue to expect the same great advantages provided by the previous models.

Volvo high reach excavators are built to ensure maximum safety in all demolition applications. A sturdy frame and cab offer the ultimate protection against falling debris, while a high visibility cab and carefully placed cameras ensure excellent stability and safety, the manufacturer said.

Photo courtesy of Volvo

Their robust structure, great stability, even with heavy tool weight, and outstanding hydraulics ensure a strong performance in even the toughest of demolition projects. The electro-hydraulic system uses intelligent technology to offer accurate controllability, high productivity and excellent fuel economy, while a hands-on tilt function and ergonomically placed controls make it even easier to get a productive day's work done.

Versatility also is assured due to the machines' compatibility with the wide range of Volvo and external supplier attachments. A clever attachment management system stores the settings for up to 20 different hydraulic attachments. Furthermore, it also is easy to change from an ultra high reach boom to a standard digging configuration, so the excavator can remain busy even outside of high-reach tasks.

Photo courtesy of Volvo

The EC400 High Reach and EC500 High Reach crawler excavators, both of which have been purpose-built in Volvo's manufacturing facilities, also are supported by the company's global service and spare parts network. They will be available for customers in Europe and North America to order from April 2025.

Photo courtesy of Volvo

