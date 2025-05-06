Volvo CE leads sustainable track building in World RX with zero-emission solutions. New electric machines enhance efficiency and lessen carbon footprint. Company's commitment to sustainability shown through gender-balanced CE Dealer team in racing. Visit the FIA World RX website for race updates.

Volvo CE photo The L120 electric building the racetrack in downtown Hong Kong

Volvo CE is accelerating electromobility across the all-electric World RX championship through the use of its high-performing zero-emission solutions in building and maintaining the tracks at key locations around the world — mirroring the electric rallycross cars that will soon be racing on them.

As Official Track Building Partner, Volvo CE is tasked with building new features on existing racetracks or sometimes building courses entirely from scratch — in the most sustainable and efficient way possible and always under tight timeframes. The company also is tasked with maintaining the tracks and recovering crashed cars during the races themselves with its safety solutions.

These challenges require power, precision and adaptability. Volvo CE's advanced electric machines are engineered to handle the unique challenges of shaping and maintaining these high-intensity circuits while reducing reliance on fossil fuels, according to Volvo. With their near silent operation, electric machines increase efficiency by making it possible to build tracks during the night or during unsocial hours.

By integrating electromobility into track construction, the company is demonstrating the strength of its sustainable solutions in demanding, real-world applications like motorsport. This year, the solutions are getter bigger and better with the inclusion of new mid-size machines like the L120 electric and L90 electric wheel loaders and the updated EC230 electric excavator, now boasting a full day of operation.

This approach to drive efficiency and sustainability both on and off the track, allows the partnership to maintain the fast-paced thrills of motorsport with a lighter carbon footprint.

Volvo CE's commitment to sustainability extends beyond construction. The electric-powered CE Dealer team by Volvo Construction Equipment, the only gender-balanced team in World RX, returns to competition this season. It is a clear demonstration of how to combine high-performance motorsport with a bold, forward-thinking approach and brings the company's performance-driven, purpose-led mindset to the track.

Bill Law, head of brand marketing and communications of Volvo CE, said, "The FIA World RX Championship continues to be a fantastic format to raise awareness of the transition to a more sustainable future for construction and motorsport alike. Through an unbeatable mix of state-of-the-art sustainable power and digital innovation, we are proud to be leading the way for a new era of high-performing electromobility. Thanks to our continued partnership with the FIA, the 2025 season is set to be more dynamic than ever before."

To keep up to date with the latest race schedule, visit https://www.fiaworldrallycross.com/calendar

