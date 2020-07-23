Volvo CE adds a new high-speed driveline option for two of its compact wheel loader models, L45H and L50H, with speeds of up to 31 mph.

A high-speed driveline option is now available on Volvo Construction Equipment L45H and L50H compact wheel loaders, which more than doubles top speeds from 12 to 31 mph. This allows the machines to travel more quickly between job sites and also can reduce cycle times.

"These loaders are often used in applications that require travel between job sites, where the standard-speed transmission may be time consuming and the alternative of transporting them by truck can be expensive," said John Comrie, product manager, wheel loaders, Volvo CE.

"The higher travel speed is not only efficient; it also improves productivity in applications like load and carry and clearing snow."

Drive Mode Selector

Three driveline speeds are now available on L45H and L50H wheel loaders: the standard 12 mph, an option of 19 mph or the top-speed option of 31.2 mph. This allows customers to choose a max speed that best suits their needs and applications.

To dial into the correct transmission setting there is a drive mode selector. The operator also can adjust driveline behavior to attachment and application.

The operator has a choice of five modes: Work, Transport, Comfort and two types of Eco modes. No matter the application — material handling with forks, truck loading, road sweeping or general load and carry tasks — there is a work mode suited to the activity, boosting productivity and operability while reducing costs, according to the manufacturer.

In addition, a tractive power selector gives operators a choice of five settings to suit ground conditions. This means less wheel spin and reduced tire wear and fuel consumption. An optional electronic speed limiter for attachments such as sweepers and snow blowers controls maximum speed without losing tractive force.

As with all Volvo wheel loaders, the L45H and L50H come with a lifetime warranty on the frame, articulation joint and loader arm.

