A new business entity, Global Load Out Solutions AB, has been launched by Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) to expand the market for its load out solutions portfolio and enable more customers to transform the efficiency and sustainability of their operations.

Brand agnostic, this new digital service will be available to a wide range of customers who are looking to make use of tools such as Efficient Load Out and Connected Load Out to improve work flow, boost profitability and reduce environmental impact. It also forms an important part of Volvo CE's target to double revenue from services to 30 percent by 2030.

Global Load Out Solutions will be a separate business entity led by Managing Director Annika Nissen, who joins Volvo CE to take up the role. The aim is to make it easier for customers to access and take full advantage of connectivity tools which maximize the fill rate of constructions trucks and therefore cut down on the amount of work cycles — loading tools which form just one part of Volvo CE's connected solutions.

Nissen, with the support of a small team, will be responsible for commercializing the existing load out solutions and growing the market for these with both existing and new Volvo customers. The new company will take ownership for both solutions and be responsible for the development plan, sales strategy and support.

"I've spent much of my career in the automotive sector — including roles at Volvo Group, as well as small start-ups, so I'm excited to be back at Volvo but with the opportunity to work on a brand-new company, growing it from the ground up, recruiting a small team, with sales and development competences and building up customer relationships," said Nissen.

"The market for digital services is growing and we anticipate strong demand for this new solution from organizations looking to explore how new technologies can transform the way in which they work."

Gunnar Thorud, head of productivity and chairman of the board of the new company, said: "At Volvo CE, we are always adapting to challenges and trends that drive our industry, such as digitalization and changing customer needs. We are proud to be launching this new company to build on our already impressive load out solutions and accelerate our ambition to support our customers to work more efficiently and sustainably now and in the future."

The new business entity will operate like a start-up company, with a small, entrepreneurial and autonomous team that can react swiftly to market, and customer demands as well as new ways of working.

