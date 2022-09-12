Our Main Office
Mon September 12, 2022 - National Edition
Volvo Construction Equipment has created an online tool that allows customers to "build and price" their ideal electric compact excavator and wheel loader, marking the company's latest advancements in both e-commerce and the introduction of electric construction equipment to the market.
Initially available in North America and Norway, the tool on the Volvo CE website lets users configure any of the electric compact machines in Volvo's lineup with the features they want and see the suggested retail price.
"Construction equipment customers do a lot of research online already, and our configurator tool puts even more information at their fingertips," said Jefferson Yin, director of new business models and commercial intelligence, Volvo CE.
"We're especially happy we can give them a price estimate because that's something other brands aren't doing. Customers will continue to be supported by their local Volvo CE dealer during the sales process and with ongoing support after their purchase."
Since Volvo CE first opened pre-booking for its electric machines in 2020, customers have been able to reserve a machine online. Now, they also can configure their machine and instantly see the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP).
The configurator tool will walk them through these options:
Ultimately, the customer will see a price estimate (MSRP). Their information will go to a Volvo CE dealer in their area who will respond within 48 hours, providing more detailed pricing and offering all the support and information they typically get from a dealer, such as an opportunity to demo the machine and financing options from Volvo Financial Services.
"This is the next step in our electromobility journey and digital transformation," said Yin. "The goals are to improve the customer experience, provide an easy understanding of our industry-leading electromobility offering and ensure a seamless sales experience."
Starting as a pilot project in the United States, Canada and Norway, the new touch point will serve as a test bed for future solutions that could be scaled up for other markets.
To try the electric machine configuration tool, visit www.volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/products/electric-machines and select the model you are interested in.