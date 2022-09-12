Since Volvo CE first opened pre-booking for its electric machines in 2020, customers have been able to reserve a machine online. Now, they also can configure their machine and instantly see the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).

Volvo Construction Equipment has created an online tool that allows customers to "build and price" their ideal electric compact excavator and wheel loader, marking the company's latest advancements in both e-commerce and the introduction of electric construction equipment to the market.

Initially available in North America and Norway, the tool on the Volvo CE website lets users configure any of the electric compact machines in Volvo's lineup with the features they want and see the suggested retail price.

"Construction equipment customers do a lot of research online already, and our configurator tool puts even more information at their fingertips," said Jefferson Yin, director of new business models and commercial intelligence, Volvo CE.

"We're especially happy we can give them a price estimate because that's something other brands aren't doing. Customers will continue to be supported by their local Volvo CE dealer during the sales process and with ongoing support after their purchase."

Simplifying Buying Process

Since Volvo CE first opened pre-booking for its electric machines in 2020, customers have been able to reserve a machine online. Now, they also can configure their machine and instantly see the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP).

The configurator tool will walk them through these options:

Package — There will be pre-built configuration packages to choose from: each with options tailored to different applications and customer needs.

— There will be pre-built configuration packages to choose from: each with options tailored to different applications and customer needs. Canopy or cab — The ECR25 Electric compact excavator includes a choice of canopy or cab. That option also will exist for the EC18 and ECR18 Electric compact excavators this fall (these are available for reservation now for a 2023 delivery). The L20 and L25 Electric compact wheel loaders come with a cab.

— The ECR25 Electric compact excavator includes a choice of canopy or cab. That option also will exist for the EC18 and ECR18 Electric compact excavators this fall (these are available for reservation now for a 2023 delivery). The L20 and L25 Electric compact wheel loaders come with a cab. Attachments — Common attachments will be available to select, and a dealer will follow up on any special attachments that may be needed.

— Common attachments will be available to select, and a dealer will follow up on any special attachments that may be needed. Chargers — U.S. customers will have two options to choose from: standard and high-powered chargers. Canadian customers will be able to purchase a standard 600-volt charger.

Ultimately, the customer will see a price estimate (MSRP). Their information will go to a Volvo CE dealer in their area who will respond within 48 hours, providing more detailed pricing and offering all the support and information they typically get from a dealer, such as an opportunity to demo the machine and financing options from Volvo Financial Services.

"This is the next step in our electromobility journey and digital transformation," said Yin. "The goals are to improve the customer experience, provide an easy understanding of our industry-leading electromobility offering and ensure a seamless sales experience."

Starting as a pilot project in the United States, Canada and Norway, the new touch point will serve as a test bed for future solutions that could be scaled up for other markets.

To try the electric machine configuration tool, visit www.volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/products/electric-machines and select the model you are interested in.

