Tyler Equipment is the Volvo Construction Equipment 2019 Dealer of the Year for its commitment to customer service, business success and strong culture.

Volvo Construction Equipment has named Tyler Equipment its 2019 Dealer of the Year in North America. The company also awarded Housby Heavy Equipment the title of 2019 Uptime Dealer of the Year.

The Dealer of the Year award recognizes the dealership in North America that best promotes the Volvo brand and the company's core strategies: to provide the highest uptime in the industry, offer unique customer solutions and ensure the best value at any stage in a machine's lifecycle.

Massachusetts-based Tyler Equipment's commitment to those areas contributed to its outstanding performance last year by growing general purpose equipment retail market share by 37 percent and road machinery equipment market share by 25 percent for the products it serves in its territory.

"Being in business for 98 years speaks for itself. The team at Tyler focuses on the customer first, and that's exactly as it should be," said Stephen Roy, senior vice president Region North America. "They understand what it means to be a unique solutions provider and focus on customer uptime."

Tyler Equipment was founded in 1922 and still has third- and fourth- generation family members at work. With more than 50 employees, the company provides sales, service, parts and rentals across southern New England. Its strong family culture, dedication to building and fostering long-term customer relationships and promoting the Volvo brand have resulted in tremendous gains, according to the manufacturer.

"It's an honor to be the Volvo Dealer of the Year," said M. Brooke Tyler III, president. "We're dedicated to serving our customers with a personal touch, and we value the relationships we've built. For Volvo to recognize that just confirms it's the right way to do business."

Spotlight on Uptime

The Uptime Dealer of the Year award recognizes the North American dealership that demonstrates Volvo's commitment to being the No. 1 uptime provider in the construction industry, including with its new service commitment pledge to provide customers unrivaled service and support.

With Des Moines, Iowa-based Housby Heavy Equipment, these are not just words. Housby's actions prove its dedication to keeping its customers up and running. One example is keeping a fully stocked parts department, which allowed it to achieve 98 percent parts availability in 2019. Another is the outfitting of nine Mack trucks to use as service trucks to help improve customer uptime.

"From our expertly trained service staff to our dedicated customer service representatives, from our large parts inventory to our mobile lube truck, we are set up to help keep our customers on the job and productive," said Kelly Housby, president of Housby Heavy Equipment.

"Uptime is a priority for our customers, and it's our priority, too. When we took over the Volvo CE distributorship, our focus was to hire the best parts and service team, followed by a great sales team, and build a culture that totally supports uptime with the integrity and care of the entire organization."

Housby joined the Volvo CE dealer network in 2017 and has represented Mack Trucks since 1969. The solid reputation for service that it has earned as a Mack dealer is replicating across its growing construction customer base.

"Housby's dedication to continually improving customer service and uptime are increasingly setting them apart from their competition. They are truly partners in making sure machines are working when they need to be," Roy said.

For more information, vist www.volvo.com.