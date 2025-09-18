Volvo CE is ending its sponsorship of the FIA World RX Championship due to the league's shift away from sustainable electric technology. The partnership has helped raise awareness of Volvo CE's electric machines and commitment to sustainability in the construction industry. The company will continue to promote sustainability and looks forward to new opportunities post World RX.

Volvo photo The CE Dealer Team by Volvo Construction Equipment’s Klara Andersson is the first female driver to stand on the podium of the FIA World RX Championship.

As the fourth year of the FIA World Championship comes to an exciting conclusion this weekend in Istanbul, Turkey, Volvo CE has confirmed this season will be its last.

With the FIA confirming there will be no global World RX event in 2026 and reducing its focus on sustainable electric technology, Volvo CE believes this is the right time to step out. Volvo CE is reflecting on a successful sponsorship platform that has helped to drive the company's and its partners' commitment to a more sustainable construction industry.

Fantastic Journey

Since 2022, the partnership's strong commitment to sustainability, innovation, diversity and safety across both motorsport and construction has resonated strongly with customers and other stakeholders.

It has provided a springboard to raise awareness on Volvo CE's expanding range of small and mid-size electric machines and related services, many of which have helped build tracks and recover vehicles during the events, among other applications.

The global nature of the championship also has allowed Volvo CE to reach new and existing customers all over the world, from established markets in Europe to growing markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Partnership is New Leadership

"I would like to thank all dealers and partners who have been with us on this journey," said Bill Law, head of brand, marketing and communications. "As well as the sporting successes, phenomenal reach and incredible engagement, we have worked together to raise awareness of a more sustainable and productive future for our industry — showing what is possible with ambition and innovation."

"Driving transformation is not easy. It is not just a change in technology, it requires a perception and culture shift too," said Susanne Karlsson, head of brand management. "This platform has allowed us to break through the noise and get our message out there to influential players and customers on the ground. Our industry surveys have shown we have achieved a leading position in the electric shift."

Next Steps

With World RX now set to pause as a global series, Volvo CE looks back on this journey with pride. The company will continue to profile themselves as a leader in driving the transition to a more sustainable future, working with forward thinking partners who align with our values and business objectives.

It also will continue to explore opportunities with the championship's first gender equal race team, the CE Dealer Team by Volvo Construction Equipment, to build on the strong foundations that have been made.

Volvo CE wishes to thank all of the teams who have participated over the years and wish them success in the last race of the season in Turkey this weekend.

