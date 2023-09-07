(L-R) are Scott Young, Mats Sköldberg and Jay Parker.

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has announced a number of changes to its executive management team (EMT) with three senior appointments designed to strengthen its global leadership and transformation journey.

All three appointments will support the company's leading cultural, sustainable and technological transformation, while demonstrating the expertise and dynamism that is already embedded across all regions of Volvo CE.

Melker Jernberg, head of Volvo CE, said, "Our leadership team will be greatly strengthened with the addition of Scott, Mats and Jay, as they join during a significant time of change for our industry. With their diverse experience, cross-functional understanding and genuine passion, I have no doubt we will continue to lead our company´s sustainable transformation going forward."

As the new head of Volvo CE Region North America, Scott Young will continue to oversee the strategic direction of one of the largest markets for construction equipment and will be responsible for meeting its customers' diverse needs. He has assumed the role from Stephen Roy who recently took on a new position within the Volvo Group executive board as president of Mack Trucks.

Mats Sköldberg will replace Thomas Bitter as the new head of technology, leading the development and delivery of Volvo CE's global technology strategy and continuing the company's journey into electromobility, connectivity and automation. Meanwhile, Bitter will be heading up the recently announced compact business unit.

Jay Parker, already head of digital and IT for Volvo CE since 2020, also will be joining the EMT. His appointment on the board will bring the company's digital transformation into renewed focus — demonstrating the increased need for digitalization across every aspect of the business.

In addition to this, Joakim Arndorw has been appointed the new head of Volvo CE sales region international. Arndorw is currently managing director of Swecon Anläggningsmaskiner, the retail operations for Volvo CE in Sweden. Arndorw will be part of Carl Slotte´s head of sales region Europe´s management team.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com.

Today's top stories