List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Volvo Completes Acquisition of Battery Business From Proterra Inc., Proterra Operating Company

    Thu February 01, 2024 - National Edition
    Volvo


    The acquisition includes a development center for battery modules and packs in California and an assembly factory in Greer, S.C.
    Photo courtesy of Volvo
    The acquisition includes a development center for battery modules and packs in California and an assembly factory in Greer, S.C.

    The Volvo Group has completed the previously announced transaction whereby the Group acquired the battery business from Proterra Inc. and Proterra Operating Company Inc.

    The acquisition, which was made at a purchase price of USD 210M before adjustment for inventory level at closing, includes a development center for battery modules and packs in California and an assembly factory in Greer, S.C.

    "These assets and the skills and competence of the Proterra team are a great complement to our current footprint and enables us to accelerate our battery-electric roadmap even further," said Lars Stenqvist, CTO Volvo Group.

    Volvo intends to run Proterra as a going concern and deliver to selected customers.

    The transaction has no material impact on the Volvo Group financial performance.

    For more information, visit volvogroup.com.




    Today's top stories

    JV Cuts Timeline On $160M Michigan Bridge

    University of Alabama Closes in On New Premier Golf Complex

    Construction Job Openings Remain Elevated in December, Says ABC

    Ohio's SR 8 Bridge Replacement Under Way After Three-Year Delay

    NAPA Announces Award Winners

    AGCMN Honors Leadership, Safety, Diversity, Projects

    BCA Announces 2024 Board of Directors and Officers

    Major Highway Project in North Smithfield, R.I., Progressing On Time, On Budget



     

    Read more about...

    Acquisition Batteries Business News Proterra Volvo






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA