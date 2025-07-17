Volvo Construction Equipment faced challenges in Q2 2025 with declining sales in Europe and North America, but achieved a 24% increase in net order intake driven by Europe and Asia. Strategic investments include divesting from SDLG and acquiring Swecon to strengthen market position. Market growth seen in China, South America, and Asia regions.

Volvo Construction Equipment has announced several global strategic announcements over the second quarter of 2025 to stay closer to the customer and drive earnings resilience — as lower sales remain in Europe and North America.

While order intake and deliveries have risen, and the total machine market has also grown — when compared to the same period last year — this second quarter also was impacted by a continuing decline in sales for Europe and North America due to market uncertainty.

In Q2 2025, net sales decreased by 6 percent to SEK 22,906 M. Adjusted for currency movements net sales increased by 2 percent, of which machine sales increased by 2 percent and service sales were flat. Adjusted operating income declined to SEK 2,993 M, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 13.1 percent.

The second quarter has seen net order intake increase by 24 percent, with orders for the Volvo brand increasing by 26 percent, driven by Europe and Asia. In Europe, dealer orders increased as inventory replenishment continued. Order intake in North America increased but continued to be on a relatively low level. Deliveries in Q2 also were 11 percent higher than in the previous year.

Strategic Investments to Strengthen Volvo's Position

Volvo CE has continued to strengthen its position by making a number of strategic moves over the last few months. These include an expansion of its crawler excavator footprint globally with investment in three main production sites: South Korea, Sweden and North America.

The company also has decided to divest its entire 70 percent stake in SDLG for SEK 8 billion to a fund predominantly owned by Lingong Group, and acquire Swecon's operations in Sweden, Germany and the Baltics, including Entrack for SEK 7 billion from Lantmännen. These are expected to close in the second half of the year.

Melker Jernberg, Head of Volvo CE, said: "At a time of market uncertainty, we focus on staying closer to our customers than ever before, while maintaining a solid performance and investing in the future. These strategic agreements not only help us to meet growing customer demand, but with the addition of Swecon, our ambition is to own and manage the majority of our construction business in Europe, strengthening our total solution sales capabilities and service business in the region."

Market Development

While the total machine market grew compared to the previous year, Q2 also has been impacted by a 10 percent drop in both Europe and North America. In Europe, end customer demand remained somewhat saturated and increased dealer stock had yet to reach end customers, while the North American market declined due to repositioning of rental fleets as well as lower end customer demand due to market outlook uncertainty.

The Chinese market has responded positively to recent government policies to stimulate the real estate sector, mainly driving demand for smaller machines. This has helped secure a 26 percent increase in market development for the region. South America has risen by 8 percent due to improved market sentiment in Argentina and Peru, while Asia excluding China has increased by 6 percent due to growth in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Turkey and India.

