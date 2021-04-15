At 23 ft. (7 m), the Volvo EC380E straight boom provides much higher reach while maintaining superior stability and lifting capabilities, making it well suited for demanding demolition jobs.

Volvo CE is adding to its demolition lineup with the new 38-ton EC380E straight boom excavator, which replaces the traditional boom-and-stick approach with a 23-ft. straight boom and purpose-built arm.

This custom-built excavator offers a significant height advantage over standard models along with outstanding reach, stability, cab protections and durability, making it an ideal choice for those working in tough demolition applications, according to the manufacturer.

"When our customers ask for additional reach without sacrificing stability or performance, we work hard to make it happen," said Tony den Hoed, national demolition account director, Volvo Construction Equipment. "The EC380E straight boom is a great example. Added reach while protecting operators means demolition contractors can now take on even more challenging jobs with total confidence."

Factory-Fit Guarding Packages

When it comes to excavators designed with ultimate safety in mind, the EC380E is no exception. The cab is protected against falling debris with a frame-mounted falling objects guard, and due to large windows with a wiper and washer, operators maintain excellent views of the work site. The roof window and front one-piece glass are made from P5A, which is resistant to high impacts. Nighttime visibility is aided by standard LED lights on both the boom and platform, and additional lighting for the cabin and counterweight are available as options.

The EC380E straight boom comes with several useful standard features that are valuable in demolition applications, including X1 and X3 auxiliary piping, a quick-fit and oil drain line, and water lines connected to a dust suppression system.

The dust suppression system features a 7.9 gallons-per-minute (30 liters-per-minute) lifting pump, feeding water to four arm-based nozzles that together create a fine mist to contain dust. The system can work in either manual mode or auto mode, where water is only sprayed when the attachment is operating. The system also comes with a high-pressure water gun mounted behind the cab for cleaning the machine.

Operators can work confidently with a heavy tool at higher reach due to a 22,046 lb. (10,000 kg) counterweight that is hydraulically removable for easy machine transport.

Purpose-Built for Tough Demolition

The EC380E straight boom has a heavily reinforced main frame made of heavy-duty plate steel with bolt-head protection. It also features heavy-duty (or eXtreme Duty) undercover protection, a durable belly guard and a full track guard. A slew ring cover and heavy-duty side doors with screens and louvres offer added protection.

The bolt-on side impact protection system protects the superstructure from damage. The machine is further guarded against damage from debris by additional protection on both bucket and boom cylinders. A reversible cooling fan ejects any debris stuck in the radiator, helping to keep the radiator clean and the engine running at optimal temperatures.

Like all Volvo excavators, the EC380E straight boom is backed by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, boom and arm for the entire initial period of ownership. It also is eligible for a free year of ActiveCare Direct, the 24/7/365 active machine monitoring and fleet utilization reporting service offered directly from Volvo.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/products/high-reach-demolition-equipment/ec380e-straight-boom/.

