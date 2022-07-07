Volvo CE has built upon its L180H High Lift wheel loader design to create the all-new L200H High Lift, featuring more lifting power and larger capacity grapples.

Volvo Construction Equipment has launched the new L200H High Lift wheel loader in North America, featuring a 27 percent increase in lifting capacity and a 13 percent larger grapple than the L180H model it replaces.

This, combined with a stronger base unit, means the L200H High Lift can handle more timber per hour, upping productivity and driving down operating costs, according to the manufacturer.

A new loading unit features a reinforced lift arm system, cross beam and rotator unit. This increases the machine's maximum lifting capacity from 19,401 lbs. on the L180H High Lift to 24,600 lbs. Grapples come in a range of shapes and sizes to suit site requirements with Volvo design that embodies half a century of high lift know-how.

To accommodate this extra capacity and ensure the stability of the loader, larger 875-type low-profile L4 tires come standard.

"Volvo CE introduced the world's first high lift wheel loader in 1974, and with the L200, we're continuing our tradition of producing high-performing, low TCO machines," said Stephen Roy, president, Region Americas, Volvo CE. "We're really proud of this purpose-built design."

Chip Off Old Block

With the ability to stack logs to almost 23 ft. high — 60 percent higher than a conventional wheel loader — the Volvo High Lift arm design makes the most of timber yard storage capacity. The L200H High Lift makes it easy to reach any log on the stack due to 360-degree rotation and the ability to tilt.

The new, stronger rotator unit is maintenance-free and features an integrated dampening system that also improves stability.

Driveline That Takes Pressure Off

The L200H High Lift also is light on its feet, is able to travel over rough terrains at speed, can work comfortably on uneven ground and exerts minimal stress on paved surfaces. That's because of its four-wide tires and articulated steering. These capabilities simplify site preparation and keep site maintenance costs manageable, according to the manufacturer.

A new external axle oil cooling system reduces the temperature of the axles, which in turn increases their lifetime and that of the brakes. It also includes an oil filter that keeps the axle oil clean for longer, increasing the oil change interval to 4,000 hours (or 18 months).

Gear shifting has been optimized to suit the new increased workloads, resulting in fast acceleration and smooth operation. Proven technologies such as OptiShift, which integrates the Reverse-By-Braking function and torque converter with lock-up, further support fuel efficiency.

Technology Where It Matters

The L200H High Lift is the first high-lift variant to be compatible with Load Assist, Volvo's suite of apps that is accessed from the in-cab Co-Pilot display and designed to enhance productivity and profitability.

The On-Board Weighing app provides real-time insights into the grapple's payload to help eliminate overloading, underloading, reweighing and wait times. The Operator Coaching Advanced app helps operators use the loader to its full potential by providing real-time information and guidance.

Load Assist also includes a tire pressure monitoring system, which provides the ability to check the pressure and temperature of air-inflated and hydro-inflated tires from the comfort of the cab. Considering that the correct tire pressure can cut fuel consumption by 2 to 4 percent, and add 6 to 10 percent to tire life, this is a valuable cost-saving tool.

Nice Place to Spend Day

Volvo CE cabs are known for their spacious design, ergonomic layout and outstanding visibility. The L200H High Lift even comes with a choice of seats. A specially designed multi-function lever ensures precise control of the hydraulics, and operators can personalize settings from their smartphones.

To reduce operator fatigue and improve productivity, the optional Comfort Drive Control gives operators the opportunity to steer the machine using a lever instead of the steering wheel — particularly effective for fast-paced truck unloading.

And because operators must be constantly aware of what's happening around their machines, a new optional front-view camera provides additional visibility at the front of the machine and even on top of the stack, with the view displayed on a dedicated in-cab monitor.

Downtime Down, Service Simplified

Long service life, reduced maintenance requirements, straightforward access to service points and a range of complementary services all help keep maintenance costs down and uptime to a maximum. Like its predecessor, the L200H High Lift is easy to service — its cab can be tilted to 30 degrees or 70 degrees. Combined with an electronically operated engine hood, this makes gaining access to work on the machine straightforward.

Inspecting and cleaning the engine compartment also is easier, due to additional handrails on both sides of the machine. Thousand-hour engine service intervals and quick drain/fill connectors make changing the hydraulic oil, transmission oil, engine oil and front axle oil fast and easy.

For more information, visit https://www.volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/products/wheel-loaders/l200hhl/.

